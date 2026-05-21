Employee Gets Petty Revenge on Gossiping Coworkers With High-Calorie Snacks

Nothing ruins a job faster than obnoxious coworkers.

This employee dealt with two women who constantly gossiped, lied, and made work harder for everyone around them.

So when she overheard them talk about starting a diet, then watched them devour all the chocolate left in the office, she decided to have a little fun with the situation.

Rather than saying something about not sharing, she started bringing in donuts, brownies, biscuits, and other high-calorie snacks just to see what would happen.

Let’s check out the full story.

Made two colleagues put weight on I had two rather nasty women working with me, and I called them the gruesome twosome. They were nasty people who went out of their way to prevent a promotion, gossiped, lied, etc., not the worst people, but nasty. I used to dread working the days when they were in together. Anyway, they were chatting about how they were both on a diet. They planned to go to some kind of gathering where they monitor weight. I don’t know. Weight Watchers, I assume.

Suddenly, she started bringing sweets to the office.

I didn’t think much of it until another department left us some Easter eggs in the office. The eggs got wolfed down within a few days by the gruesome twosome. They seemingly couldn’t resist the pile of chocolate. It was a bit harsh on the other staff who were also entitled to them, but those eggs went fast. So, I started bringing goodies in. I went out of my way to find things that had a lot of calories. Then, I’d leave them in the office. Donuts. Brownies. Biscuits. Sweets. They would always go fairly quickly.

Not a surprise, but the women did not lose weight.

I did consider making my own stuff using lard, but I don’t have time. Anyway, they didn’t appear to lose weight. They spent a lot of time talking about dieting whilst also eating the goodies I was bringing in. Then we all got made redundant anyway.

Wow! That’s actually pretty funny!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This reader did something similar.

Here’s someone who feels her on the coworkers.

Here’s a small woman who has the opposite problem.

Well, this is interesting.

Now, that’s some revenge!

Instead of fighting with these women directly or creating more drama around the office, she found a way to let their own bad habits do most of the work for her.

And there’s something pretty funny about people spending all day talking about dieting while also inhaling every donut and brownie sitting in front of them.

Sounds like the “gruesome twosome” were their own worst enemies.