A Two-Week Notice Gets Lost Between District Managers, Causing a Major Scheduling Mix-Up

Sometimes, you can do everything right and still run into problems later.

So, what would you do if you had given your two weeks’ notice, but no one told your immediate manager, and you ended up scheduled again? Would you work the shifts? Or would you refuse and move on?

In the following story, one former employee deals with this exact scenario. Here’s what’s going on.

My Manager Texts to Get Me to Come into Work… I quit two weeks ago. Two weeks ago, I gave my two weeks’ notice. I didn’t want to just quit on them like a lot of people do, because it’s terrible for the employees who stay there. I gave my two-week notice to the two district managers, and they told me that they would tell my manager. I’m back in school now and can’t stay out late closing the restaurant.

Now, they’ve scheduled him again.

Not only that, but adults and teenagers alike tell me that this is the worst place they have ever worked. No training, always running out of stock, rude customers, understaffed, and the employers don’t listen to you, but that’s a story for another day. Anyway, I worked the past two weeks and was so happy to finally be done, right? Wrong! They scheduled me again, and I thought that it was a mistake, but the district managers remember, and they never told my manager, so now they say I have to work an extra two weeks. Is it my fault or theirs?

Yikes! This is clearly on the district managers.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would do.

For this person, he did enough.

According to this comment, the managers messed up.

Here’s someone who thinks he should walk away.

This reader thinks he did the right thing.

He needs to call the manager and just let him know.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.