The Sick Leave Scam: Why This Restaurant’s Policy is Making Employees Rage-Quit

Sick leave policies can be tricky to navigate.

The following story is about a woman who worked at a restaurant where calling in sick requires an accrued 8 sick hours of sick leave, but getting these sick leave hours is not easy for her.

The strict rules left her frustrated and questioning fairness at work.

Read the full story below for all the details.

My Employer Only Allows Call-Outs If You Have Enough Sick Hours Accrued… The rule at my job is that if you call out sick, you need to have at least 8 sick hours accrued to use for the call-out. Otherwise, you receive a “PD” (progressive discipline). Three PDs and you’re fired.

This woman works in private events and has rarely covered 30 hours of work in a week.

We accrue sick hours at a rate of 1 per every 30 hours worked. I average less than 30 hours a week. I work private events at a restaurant, and in the 14 months I’ve been there, I’ve never cracked 35 hours. Our shifts vary based on length of event, but they average out to about 6 hours per shift.

She thinks the policy is problematic.

I can’t help but think this is problematic. Our sick hours accrue at a rate that it would take 2 months to have the 8 hours needed for a call-out. I had a back injury last fall that required me to take off three days. I used all the sick time I had.

She has had 2 call-outs, but didn’t have enough accrued sick time to cover them.

Since then, I’ve had two call-outs, neither of them with enough sick time to cover. The rule that you have to use 8 sick hours regardless of the length of the shift seems unfair. Is this par for the course based on others’ experience? I understand that it’s a business and they want their employees available as much as possible. It just seems like a crappy rule.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

This person shares a similar thought.

We aren’t robots, says this person.

Here’s some interesting information.

Finally, short and straightforward.

It’s sad how some workplace rules are not employee-friendly.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.