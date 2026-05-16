High School Best Friends Became Coworkers, but Years of Workplace Frustration Destroyed the Friendship

Working with your best friend sounds like a dream until you realize you have to clean up after him for 13 years straight.

When a worker watched his lifelong high school friend take a job at his warehouse and never improve at it, the friendship started fading fast.

Keep reading for the full story.

Former friend ends up being a terrible coworker for years and I dread working with him. Knew this guy since high school. Was one of my core friends for years into my 20’s. He used to be funny and we got along well. Both nerds, liked anime and video games.

Soon enough, the two started working together.

After quitting his CVS job, he got a part time job at a warehouse that our mutual friend already worked at. It’s a small company so it was just the two of them not including office staff. 2 years later I started working part time there as well. And it’s the 3 of us. I’ve now been here for 11 years and I’m full time.

The thing is, this friend/coworker is pretty awful at his job.

My coworker is 38, lives with his parents, and works 18 hours a week at minimum wage. He is the most incompetent coworker I’ve ever had which is saying something cuz I worked at Walgreens for 11 years. I barely talk to him. Every single day my mind is blown by how stupid, slow, and unaware he is.

The whole thing is starting to weigh on this employee’s sanity.

Thankfully we don’t even need him so it’s not detrimental to the company, just my mental health. He doesn’t seem to remember a dang thing from the previous day. Doesn’t know the most basic knowledge after doing the same job for 13 years. I think he’s taking his medication wrong too or something cuz he’s gotten even worse the last few months.

The boss doesn’t seem to want to take action to make the situation right.

He should’ve been fired years ago and now he’s even worse than that. My boss is too afraid to fire him.

I thought about reaching out to his sister but she’d just bite my head off for abandoning him. He doesn’t have any other friends really other than 4chan users and ASMR girls on YT.

No one else seems to know what to do either.

Everyone at my job knows he’s borderline useless and possibly has undiagnosed intellectual disability of some sort. Over the years I tried helping him, but I’ve given up and just don’t care anymore. So yeah one of my best friends is now my worst coworker.

What an uncomfortable situation to be in.

Let’s see what Reddit thought.

Maybe notifying his family would be the right thing to do.

Maybe something much darker is to blame for his behavior.

The issue may go deeper than anyone realizes.

It wouldn’t hurt to have some empathy for the guy.

No friendship was built to survive something like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.