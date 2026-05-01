“Enough Is Enough”: Bride Shames Bridesmaid Who Tried to Change Her RSVP for the Third Time

Planning weddings is stressful enough without rude guests changing their minds.

This bride was fed up with her bridesmaid, who had been changing her mind about who was going with her to the wedding. When she finally decided not to go and send her sister instead, the bride finally said no.

Read the full story below.

My Bridesmaid RSVP’d Herself, Her Husband, AND Her Sister… Then Didn’t Come We had a large wedding this fall and had to be very specific with our guest list because of space limits. One of my bridesmaids, Stacy, told me her husband would be out of town for our wedding and asked if she could bring her sister instead. I’ve met her sister, but we’re not close. Since it was an adult-for-adult swap and we had allotted two spots, we said sure and updated our online RSVP platform with her sister’s name. A few weeks later, we got their RSVP, and all three of them RSVP’d “yes.” I asked Stacy if it was a mistake, and she said, “Good news! My husband can come now, so all three of us will be there. Yay!” My husband and I hate drama, and since a few guests had already RSVP’d “no,” we let it slide. In hindsight, we should have shut it down.

The change of plans did not end there.

Fast forward to a month and a half before the wedding: Stacy told me she wasn’t sure she could come anymore because of how she might be feeling during her pregnancy. Totally fine, her call. I told her I supported whatever decision she made, but we did need final numbers soon. She said, “Okay, yeah, I’m probably not coming, but my sister can still go. She will represent us.” I had to tell her straight up that her sister was never on the original guest list. I didn’t know her that well, she wouldn’t know anyone, and I didn’t feel comfortable having her there by herself. So I told Stacy I was going to put all three of them down as a “no.” And now Stacy doesn’t talk to me anymore. How did we go from a simple guest swap to “my sister is going in our place to represent us” to cutting contact, lmao? The audacity is wild.

Good luck dealing with this entitled wedding guest.

Other people in the comments are sharing their two cents.

A valid observation from this user.

This makes sense.

Here’s a hilarious response.

Another reader chimes in.

And a sensible perspective from this one.

Unless you’re royalty, you don’t need a representative at a wedding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about another bride who had to cut her best friend out of her wedding party.