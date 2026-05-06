From Last Chair to Full Scholarship: The Trombonist Who Beat the Bully

Band camp can be a cut-throat environment!

It may sound funny, but these folks take their music seriously and it’s competitive as heck!

In today’s story, a trombonist talked about the guy who gave him a hard time…so he had to get some petty revenge on him!

Let’s take a look!

I beat my competitor in an audition so he couldn’t get the scholarship. “This happened back in high school in the summer of 2010 and 2011. Thought I’d share since it brings me much satisfaction. I was a band kid and went to a summer music camp in 2010, recommended by my music teacher since he was coaching there. I was placed in first chair (trombone) but there were two first chairs and the other guy was a show-off. He kept asking me how much I practiced and stuff like that, so I said a stupid number like 3 hours a day to try and brag.

That wasn’t exactly true…

I did practice, but definitely not 3 hours a day. We were trying to one-up each other all week and it was all fun-and-games until the last moment before the concert started. He looked at me all smug and I was like “what?” and he said, “it’s just so funny that you practice so much and yet I got the highest spot” or something, and I was honestly so surprised by that remark. I was shocked that someone would be so rude. Band was usually full of fun-loving goofballs, but this guy was so arrogant.

Next year was gonna be different…

Instead of reacting, I got to work. I auditioned the next year, and I won the first chair and scholarship (there was only one scholarship per instrument, went to the highest scorer). My music teacher got the news first and called me into the office saying, “You beat him!” and we high-fived. The victory was sweet, the battle legendary. I went to camp expecting to deal with his smug face, but he was nowhere to be found. One guy that went to the same school as him told me that he was only allowed to go to the camp if he won the scholarship, so not only did I beat him, but I kicked him out!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Now, this is some impressive revenge!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is taking back her car keys from family who thinks they’re co-owners of the vehicle.