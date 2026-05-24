“Give It Back!”: Teenager Left in Tears After Her Aunt Confiscates Her Phone and Triggers an All-Out Family Feud

Family dynamics can become tough when the biological parents are not present.

The following story is about a teenager who was hanging out with her older sister in her bedroom.

They were using their phones when suddenly, their aunt took them away.

The situation escalated when her aunt started yelling at her, leaving her upset and in tears.

Do you think the aunt’s actions were justified?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH? My Aunt took my phone and I took it back and haven’t talked to her since. My aunt, let’s call her Tina, adopted my sister about two years ago. This happened when we were still living with my grandmother. I go over there randomly to see my sister because she is like a mother to me. I love my sister and love hanging out with her. We always hang out in her room. We tell each other drama that we have not shared yet. Then, we play on our phones.

This teenage girl and her sister were hanging out when her aunt took their phones.

I have never liked going over there because my aunt is not the best person in general. I rarely talk to Tina when I am over there. I only talk to her unless she starts the conversation. That is usually how it goes. So, my sister (17F) and I (13F) were sitting on her bed. We were playing on our phones. Then, Tina came in. She took both of our phones for absolutely no reason at all. We were not bothering her at all.

She asked for it back, but her aunt refused to give it to her.

My sister and I did not think anything of it. Then, I needed to text my dad just to check in with him. I asked for my phone back. She straight up told me no. I then told her to give it back. I said it was not hers. She started yelling at me that I should not need my phone to hang out with my sister. I started crying because I am not the best with people screaming.

She took her phone back without asking.

She told me that I am not a baby and that I need to stop acting like one. She then left the room. I continued to cry. The phones were left on the table in the other room. I walked into the other room after I stopped crying. I took my phone back. When she came back into the room, she told me to put it back. I told her that it is not hers. I said she had no reason to take it.

She called her other aunt to pick her up.

After that, I called my other aunt. She came to pick me up. For context, my mom left me and my sister with our grandma when I was three. My sister took care of me for a couple of years before that. Then, my sister got adopted. I moved in with my disabled father.

Looks like someone is trying to be an evil stepmother to the girls. Lol.

Seriously, why won’t she allow them to use their phones? They’re not being loud anyway.

It seems like some people just want to be the villain in another person’s story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Indeed, right?

Finally, this user expresses their concern.

If it’s not your phone, maybe don’t play phone police.