She Just Wanted Candy, But Instead She Got a Lesson in Why You Should Never Yell at Strangers

Getting mistaken for an employee is annoying, but it’s even worse when someone comes at you with an attitude.

What would you do if you were shopping after a long shift and still wearing your uniform when a stranger suddenly tapped you on the shoulder and started demanding help? Would you oblige to make them leave you alone? Or would you throw the same attitude back at them?

In the following story, one cashier finds herself in this situation, and things get tense pretty quickly. Here’s what happened.

Grocery store cashier by day, candy store attendant by night…apparently. I got off work at a grocery store and went to a local candy store to get some last-minute gifts. I am in my grocery store uniform, which looks nothing like the employees’ uniforms at this candy store. I am very closely examining a box of truffles to buy, when I feel a very forceful tap on my shoulder. I instantly drop the box I was holding and look around to find this lady (L) tapping her foot impatiently.

Suddenly, another shopper came up behind her.

Dialogue went something like this: L: (Angrily) You need to find me this blah blah right now!” Me: (Provoked) Excuse me, ma’am. I don’t work here, and please don’t yell, I can hear just fine, thank you!”

She’s not normally like this to people, but the woman was rude.

She storms off and then goes and finds some poor, defenseless candy store employee to harass. In general and especially at work, I am pretty patient with people, but if a stranger in public is demanding something from me, goes as far as to provoke me (especially by touching aggressively), and has an attitude, I will not help you, and you will get the same attitude you gave me. If you’re polite and don’t touch me, I would be glad to help you in whatever capacity I can as a fellow customer.

Yikes! Pushy people are quite annoying.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done in this situation.

This person doesn’t like when people do that at all.

For this person, all it takes is a forceful tap.

Here’s a funny thought.

According to this comment, they expected a different story.

That woman would’ve upset most people.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.