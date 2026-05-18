Groom Snaps After Father Uses Wedding Contribution to Invite Guests Without Permission

Promising “unconditional” support only to attach conditions later is a classic move that never lands well.

So when a groom’s father contributed $5,000 to their wedding and started inviting distant relatives behind the groom’s back, his father claimed it was his right to invite whoever he wanted.

Things only got uglier from there.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for flipping out against my dad for uninvited guests? I’m (M30) and my (F31) wife is about to host our wedding reception in 2 weeks time. Preparation progress had been consistent and we’ve met with all relevant vendors to coordinate our special day.

For various reasons, they decided to keep the guest list tight.

We’ve decided that our reception should exceed no more than 100 pax of people who we personally know well. We finalized our RSVP in mid February this year.

But his father didn’t seem to honor their request to keep the day intimate.

Yet, he constantly went around inviting distant relatives to the reception without consulting us prior up till today.

He did provide a generous amount to the wedding, but it soon became clear there were strings attached.

He contributed $5000 to the wedding to which he said is unconditional in the earlier stages of planning and that he wanted to contribute to reduce the financial burden of the wedding. It wasn’t until yesterday when he mentioned that the $5000 is to invite the guest that he wants to.

So finally, the groom-to-be lost it on his father.

I flipped out and said “You can take the $5000 along with your entire relative group and close friends and **** OFF from my reception.” Of course, he raged and left the house shouting “Get out of my house, I don’t want to see you. Stop coming back.” AITA for standing up for my own wedding? I felt highly disrespected.

Maybe this $5,000 just isn’t worth his peace.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter worries this situation escalated way too fast.

A more level-headed person might have phrased it more like this:

The couple will need to tighten up their security for this event.

Maybe this is just how his dad operates.

This father clearly needs a refresher on what unconditional support actually means.