He Spent $500 on a Lavish Christmas Gift for His Girlfriend, but Her Reaction Left Him Confused and Hurt

Gift-giving in a relationship is supposed to be a love language, not a competitive sport.

When a boyfriend went over the usual Christmas budget to spoil his girlfriend with the gaming console she’d been wanting, he didn’t expect her to spend the whole day annoyed about it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for buying an expensive gift? For Christmas last year I wanted to get my partner a nice gift. I knew she wanted a Nintendo Switch 2 so I bought her one with a fan to go with it. I got her some little bits alongside it.

This gift giver noted this was quite a step up in terms of monetary value.

This is quite a bit more than I’d usually spend for Christmas but I had the money and wanted to treat my partner. Normally we spend around £100 on each other and this meant I’d spent £500 on her.

But instead of being grateful, his partner had a much more mixed reaction.

When it came to give her the gift she was happy with it but said I shouldn’t have bought it and that it makes her feel bad since she didn’t get me as much as that. I pointed out I didn’t do it in order to get something the same value off her but she just said again it makes her feel **** do what she got me.

This bad mood pretty much ruined the rest of the holiday.

She was annoyed for most of Christmas and wouldn’t let it go. She again stated a few times that I’d made her feel bad for her gifts.

Now he’s starting to feel pretty upset too.

I felt it was quite ungrateful since I’d gone out of my way to get her something I knew she wanted. Her parents told her she’d overreacted and should be more grateful.

But his friends seem to take his girlfriend’s side.

I was talking to a friend I hadn’t seen in months at the weekend and the topic of Christmas came up. I explained what had happened and he sided with my gf. He said I was wrong for spending that much and expecting her to be fine with it when she hadn’t got me anything comparable. AITA for getting my partner an expensive gift?

Is gift giving really always supposed to be equal?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This commenter knows this gifter meant well, but also understands the girlfriend’s side.

Maybe next time, they can plan ahead a little better.

Being appreciative is also a gift to the giver.

Some people really appreciate expensive gifts.

The proper response here would have been a “Thank you!” and a hug, not a guilt trip.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a girl who wants to return a gift because she made it clear to her family that she wanted cash.