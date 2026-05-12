He Thought His Workplace Behavior Was Innocent—Until His Daughter Pointed Out the One “Red Flag” That Was Making Everyone Uncomfortable
Having a crush from your workplace is normal.
This woman was concerned for her dad, who was stalking his office crush on Facebook a little too much. So she called him out and told him he was being too creepy.
Read the full story below.
AITA for calling my dad creepy
One day, my dad (45) came home and started talking about a girl named Ashley (fake name).
Around Valentine’s Day, I told him to buy her something, so he bought her chocolates, a teddy bear, and a fake rose, and he wrote a card with his number and Twitch on it. It was kind of a last-minute gift.
My sister took it to work for him since he didn’t work that day. A week went by, and she didn’t text him. I kept asking about it throughout the following weeks, but one week turned into a month, and there was still no text.
He would still talk to her at work on the days he worked, even though he was off a lot. I thought he had finally let it go, and I was like, “Okay, cool.”
This woman told her dad that he was acting creepy towards other women.
One day, he was in my car after work because I had to pick him and my sister up from work. He sat there with his brightness all the way up, talking about all these girls, saying things like, “They have big boobs,” and, “She had a big ass.”
I told him that it was creepy, because it is.
Then he went back to the Ashley thing and told me he had asked for her number in person at work, and she said no.
I kept telling him that she wants nothing to do with him, because I know some guys can take a friendly conversation and turn it into something more.
He found her on Facebook, but she uses a different name than her real one. He said he wanted to tell her in person that she looks just like her mom from the pictures on her Facebook.
I told him not to, because it’s creepy, and I know he could have gotten fired for harassment.
She’s had enough, so she threatened to tell his crush about how creepy he was being.
Fast forward to today, a couple of hours ago, and he was sitting here looking at her Facebook again. I had an ADHD episode and felt like I had to get it all out, but he was sitting there saying I was on drugs or something.
I got irritated and told him that the next time I picked him up from work, I would sit in my car and wait for Ashley to come out so I could tell her how creepy he was being on her Facebook.
To top it all off, he invited her to a movie that he wants to go to in three months. I told him that if a girl is making you wait three months, she probably doesn’t want anything to do with you.
He was also talking about how he was going to look for another job and had deleted all his dating apps and social media accounts.
He took her face turning red or blushing during conversations as a sign that she wants to be with him.
Someone has to knock some sense into this creepy dad.
Let’s read what other users think about this.
This one agrees.
Here’s a valid observation.
Another one takes her side.
And this reader is chiming in.
Some men just can’t take a hint, or even an outright rejection.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.
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