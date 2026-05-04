Her Family Enthusiastically Supports Her Art Career, But Now They’re Expecting Her To Work For Free

They say it’s the thought that counts…but what happens when that expectation goes out the window?

How would you handle your family expecting constant free labor from you? One woman recently shared her conundrum with this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA For Not Wanting To Make Everybody’s Cards?

Being a young artist in my family, every year I’m expected to provide a handmade card for all the birthdays on behalf of everyone.

I’ve been doing this every year, drawing, painting, making the card, then passing it around so that everyone can sign it and give it to them.

That’s an extremely kind gesture.

This I usually don’t mind, but now I do.

As I’ve gotten older it’s become exhausting being expected to create a piece of art all because I can draw, every single year.

Where otherwise, others are allowed to buy a card and write something in it and that’ll be treated with the same kind of thoughtfulness.

That’s not a fair expectation whatsoever.

It feels like a double standard but you could make the argument that if someone knows how to draw they’d rather do that than buy a card, it’s the thought that counts not the quality of art right?

I just don’t want to feel like TA because sometimes I just don’t want to draw someone a card, and would rather buy it.

This is a prime example of “It’s the thought that counts”.

It gets to the point where I’m rushing trying to get these cards done, and rushing just feels like it defeats the point of taking your time to make something nice for someone.

When I say anything about this to my parents, I’m treated like I’m pretty heartless for not wanting to do so, and should suck it up and draw the cards.

If these people feel so strongly about it, they should try making them! Let’s see if the Reddit community agreed.

The comments provided pretty unanimous support.



One person offered a savvy solution.



Another tried to explain the parents’ perspective.



Another offered an equally great idea.



But some boiled it down plain and simply.



It’s time to separate the art from artist here.

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