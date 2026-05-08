Her Husband Gave Up Meat, but She Says She Won’t Make Two Different Family Dinners

When folks in a family have different dietary needs, things can get complicated for the person who actually has to do all the cooking.

A woman explained why she’s not about to make extra food because her husband decided he doesn’t want to eat meat anymore.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not cooking for my husband after he changed his diet? “My husband recently decided he doesn’t want to eat meat anymore. He stopped during Lent and has found he’s lost a lot of weight and feels healthier so just hasn’t eaten meat at all for over 5 weeks. I do a lot of the cooking in our house and we have two kids, so I usually just make one meal for everyone because it’s easier. This week I’ve been off work as it’s easter so wanted to make a nice meal for us and I decided to do a roast chicken dinner. My husband was at work and finished early as it’s his last day until next week. When he got home I told him we’re having chicken for dinner we got in a bit of an argument but as he was tired from work he just calmed down and agreed to just eat the potatoes I’d made and the vegetables which was enough for his dinner anyway. After he ate I mentioned that I’d actually used the chicken juices/fat when cooking them to give them more flavor and crisp the potatoes and flavor the veggies. I didn’t really think it was a big deal because he didn’t actually eat the chicken itself.

Uh oh…

He has got really upset and said I should’ve told him beforehand so he could decide if he wanted to eat it or not. I said he’d already eaten it and enjoyed it so I don’t really see what the fuss is. He said it’s about principle and that I deliberately didn’t tell him because I knew he wouldn’t eat it otherwise.

She’s doing her best!

He’s now saying I disrespected his choice and misled him. I don’t really see it that way because I cook every day and it’s not easy to cater to everyone’s preferences all the time. I also said I’m probably not going to start cooking things completely separately going forward because it’s too much hassle. I genuinely am so confused where this energy has come from when he use to love meat and now he’s super anti meat I didn’t think it was that serious but I wont be cooking for him if I want to eat meat as it’s overdramatic in my opinion! AITA?”

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s to blame.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another reader weighed in.

Her husband needs to start cooking for himself!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was told to make conciliatory jalapeno poppers for her siblings, but she hid one habanero in the batch.