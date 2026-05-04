Her Sister Gifted This Woman A Wellness Spa Session, But Her Condescending Reaction Upset Her Sister

Sometimes, even sisters clash in their wellness beliefs.

This woman was gifted by her sister a spa session, expecting her to get a wellness diagnosis from the therapist. When she said she wasn’t interested and that she was only there to relax, her sister got disappointed.

Read the full story below.

AITA for allowing my sister to book me a massage even though I don’t take this as seriously as she does? So, my sister invited me to spend a weekend at a spa with her and her SIL. Each of us paid for our own share, but there were some extra procedures that were only available with additional charges. To me, this spa getaway was 100% about relaxing and taking some time to decompress. It was only after we got there that I noticed my sister and her SIL are really invested in these sorts of holistic therapies, as they kept going on and on about what the therapists were telling them. They were talking about the tension in certain areas and how this could suggest a physiological or emotional cause, etc. I know nothing about this, and I’m not discrediting it; I just didn’t want to focus on any of that because my goal was to have a good time.

This woman’s sister paid for the extra charges for an extra spa session.

Anyway, on our last day, my sister booked me a massage that she and her SIL had had on our first day there, and that I had chosen not to get because it came with extra charges, and I was fine with whatever was included in our package already. Yet, I accepted her offer. Right after I left, my sister started asking me what the woman had told me. I said she hadn’t told me anything because I didn’t ask, I just got there, said I wanted to relax, and closed my eyes. I could tell instantly that my sister was disappointed, so I asked her about it.

But her sister was disappointed with her reaction.

She said she had gifted me this session and that I wasn’t at all interested in the experience. I said, “I’m sorry, I’m here to relax, not go get some possible diagnosis.” Plus, she never told me that paying for this massage came with the expectation that I would have to follow her own standards. Then she started saying something like I was being condescending about the efficacy of those therapies all weekend, which was not my intention at all. But we cut our conversation short because her SIL joined us, and we haven’t talked about it since coming back. Anyway, I’m feeling a bit bad and am almost thinking about paying her back for whatever this massage cost. AITA in this situation?

Getting guilted into acting more interested in a massage is not relaxing at all.

Other people in the comments section have something to say.

A valid point.

Another user chimes in.

More people are taking her side.

This one is curious.

And lastly, this one puts it plainly.

If the gift comes with strings attached, just say no.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who isn’t sure she wants a sibling relationship with a newly discovered sister.