Hero or Hostile? The Internet is Divided Over a Candidate’s Scorched-Earth Email to a ‘Terrible’ Job Offer

Many companies have reputations that precede themselves, and in cases like these, it’s vital that potential employees aren’t left in the dark.

What would you do if you got recruited for a job you knew would be a nightmare? One person recently shared their wild approach to this situation with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Told a recruiter that I have blacklisted then and the feeling after was just soul satisfying

Told a recruiter that I have Blacklisted their organisation and instantly felt satisfying!

So there’s this MNC that operates like a small unorganized business.

I have worked with this Org earlier as a consultant, not on their payroll, and it turns out this MNC is one of the worst in terms of WLB, work culture, and other basic expectations.

Sounds like they have inside confirmation of this.

People do not adhere to standard SOPs, everything runs without proper planning, and managers do not put anything in writing, so they can avoid responsibilities later.

Got a call from a recruiter, stating there’s an opportunity and that my CV matches exactly with the requirements listed in JD.

I calmly told them that I have blacklisted their organization and hence will not be applying.

That had to have been a first for the recruiter.

She misheard me and asked me why I was blacklisted, I laughed out loud for a couple of seconds then repeated:

“I said I have Blacklisted YOUR Organization”.

“I have no interest in working with such an organization, please don’t reach out again” and hung up the call.

That’s likely the first and last time that will happen.

Ah, that felt amazing.

Satisfying and relieving to the core.

I know it was meaningless and probably kiddish as well.

Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.

But it really made me feel good.

Turning down and organization and calling it a blacklisted company in the recruiters face felt amazing.

If they go further and send me the apply invite on email, I’m gonna write a scathing email that will make the CEO cry.

It truly is just the little things in life. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

The comments could relate all too well.



And many took the time to share their own lived experiences.



Some also reveled in the same chaos.



One person shared their succinct way of handling this.



And another shared an even crazier story.



These companies aren’t prepared for the people to fight back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-seeker who was surprised when the recruiter advised him the salary offer was too low.