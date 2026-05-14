“He’s Friendly, Don’t Worry”: Why I’m About to Cancel My Gym Membership Because of My Neighbor’s “Fur Babies

Apartment buildings that offer vast amenities are becoming increasingly in high demand. Unfortunately, this is the case for many people, all of whom have wildly different personalities, needs, and living styles.

What would you do if your neighbor kept blatantly violating the rules of the place you both live in, but kept getting away with it due to a minor technicality? One guy recently threw a fit on Reddit about his current situation he’s stuck with. Here’s what he said.

AITA Neighbor bringing ESA to apartment gym

Am I overreacting?

My apartment gym has a clearly posted no pets allowed sign, but there’s a resident who keeps bringing his dog in.

If this guy lives there, why bring the dog to the gym?

This is now the 3rd time I’ve seen it even after I’ve already reported it to management.

The first time, the dog was walking around off leash.

Yikes, that’s no bueno.

He has since started leashing it after my complaint.

Most recently, the dog barked at me when I walked in to the gym.

That’s not exactly a welcoming environment.

Management is now saying it’s an ESA being their reason for allowing it.

I have a dog myself and love animals, but I just don’t think a gym is the place for them.

You’d think this would be common sense.

It feels unsafe and unsanitary and our apartment gym is super small.

Would you escalate this further or just let it go?

There’s about to be a canine controversy up in this building. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

The comments immediately pointed out the legality of it all.



One person offered some practical advice.



Though another asked the important questions.



Someone else noted the danger for the animal.



But one person issued a word of warning.



Sounds like this gym is going to the dogs.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.