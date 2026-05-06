“He’s Literally an Adult”: The Viral Reason a Man is Being Ghosted by His Parents for Refusing to ‘Watch’ His 18-Year-Old Brother

Saying no to your parents as an adult is supposed to be a normal part of life, but some still take it as a personal attack.

When a man declined to sleep over at his parents’ house to babysit his adult sibling, his mom threatened to “remember it” and went radio silent.

A month of silence later, they acted like nothing happened.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not babysitting my 18 year old sister? My parents (51 and 52 years old) asked my wife (24) and I (25) to stay at home with my sister while they were away for the weekend. I explained to my parents that we already had plans for the weekend and wouldn’t be able to stay at their house overnight.

His mom just wasn’t taking no for an answer.

My mom repeatedly pressured us to stay the night even after we said no. And when we kept repeating no, she said that she was “going to remember this” and use it against us in the future.

He questions why his 18 year old sister would even need to be babysat in the first place.

Here’s the kicker… my sister is 18 years old and doesn’t have any disabilities. She is a fully functioning 18 year old. They live in a safe neighborhood. And we have family that lives right across the street. My wife and I also live about a 5 minute drive away from their house.

Soon came the punishment.

We left after my mom’s comment and my parents proceeded to not talk to my wife or I for a month. Full on silent treatment. We felt a wide range of emotions during this time period including guilt, anxiety, anger, hurt, and fear.

Then came even more confusing behavior.

When they finally did start talking to us again, they acted like nothing happened. When that period has come up in conversation they maintain that we were the ones who were being AHs and they did nothing wrong. AITA?

Pretending it never happened doesn’t make it never happen.

What did Reddit have to say?

He and his wife are definitely owed an apology here.

There’s definitely more to the story here.

When you live in a safe neighborhood, leaving your kids at home isn’t as big of a deal as some parents make it out to be.

This whole situation is pretty bonkers.

An 18-year-old sibling isn’t a babysitting job. She’s a legal adult.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an uncle who found himself in hot water for feeding his niblings pizza while babysitting.