“Stop Asking for Refunds:” Hotel Manager Drops Blunt Advice for Guests Booking Non-Refundable Rooms

“Non-refundable” is self-explanatory, but some people don’t seem to understand that and try to get a refund anyway.

In this story, a hotel manager is frustrated by guests who try to get a refund on a non-refundable reservation. While they may have a valid reason for not being able to stay at the hotel, non-refundable still means non-refundalbe.

The hotel manager shared their candid feedback on this issue and an example of one guest who recently tried to get a refund.

Read the full story below.

Non refundable reservations AGAIN I’m genuinely tired of this. At least once a week, we get calls from guests asking for refunds on non-refundable reservations. Our hotel offers a discounted advance purchase rate, but it is clearly marked as NON-REFUNDABLE at every step: before booking, during checkout, and again in the confirmation email. And it’s in a big font! I understand that emergencies happen. Plans change. Life happens. But our ownership closely reviews every cancellation, and we have very strict policies regarding refunds.

Here’s what hotel guests should understand.

As much as I may sympathize with a broken leg, a pregnant niece, or a canceled flight, I’m the one who has to justify any exception. So please, only book a non-refundable rate if you are absolutely sure you’ll be able to travel, or if you’re willing to accept the risk in exchange for the lower price.

Here’s an example from today.

Today, I had a guest call to cancel his non-refundable reservation. He insisted that it was actually refundable, even though I could clearly see that it wasn’t. When I explained the policy, he asked to speak to a manager because he didn’t believe me. Well, guess what? I am the manager. Could I make an exception? Sometimes, yes. But if you try to argue, misrepresent the facts, or gaslight your way into a refund, you’re making that much less likely.

Things happen, but non-refundable reservations are still non-refundable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Let’s read what other people on Reddit have to say about this.

Here’s a valid observation.

Here’s some advice from this traveler.

This person has something to say.

Here’s an idea.

Shrug and move on, says this user.

Sometimes, the cheaper option will cost you more.