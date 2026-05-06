“I Don’t Feel Safe”: The Worrying Moment a Hotel Manager Chose His Staff Over a Guest’s Extension Request

Working the front desk at a hotel is not for the weak!

Those folks have to deal with all kinds of headaches day in and day out.

In today’s story, a worker talked about a hotel guest who overstayed her welcome and needed to be shown the door.

Check out what happened.

Not a mental institution. “At what point do you deny a guest when they are in front of you or on the phone talking nonsense? Had our 3-11 check in a woman kinda late, and during Passover, they told me she was odd and talking strangely. Said she was just released from the hospital and had 5 types of brain damage and was asking other strange questions. Oh great. Well, it’s late and she’s only here one night. Nope.

This was about to get interesting…

About midnight, I get a call from crazy lady, and she wants to know what the “device attached to her clock radio” is and what it does, because she is somehow worried it is going to harm her in some way. Most likely from her description, it was the power cord. I told her that there was nothing attached to a clock radio that could harm her, but she kept rambling on, said she was told by a very renowned professor that she she needs to ask these questions. And yes, she has 5 kinds of brain damage and she can come down and show her the paperwork and etc etc. Finally after going around about 3 times, I told her if she didn’t have any other questions, I would end the call, and she starts up again, so I hung up.

Not gonna happen!

She had mentioned in her rambling that she was going to extend her stay tomorrow, so I put good notes in our pass-along to not do that. Because we are not a mental institution or hospice and clearly that’s where she needs to be. Don’t know if she’s a sundowner, or what her 5 brain damage things are… but I do know that we are not medical staff here, and not equipped or trained to deal with that kind of stuff.”

And here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

It sounds like this woman needs some serious help…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who had to tell a customer they couldn’t buy bread with their WIC card.