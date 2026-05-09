‘I Have No Regrets’: The Shocking Moment a Neighbor Admitted to Stealing a High-End Clothing Order

Most apartment renters know that the package room is sacred ground.

When this resident’s $225 clothing order disappeared from her building’s secure delivery space, she figured it was a simple mix-up.

What she didn’t know was that her neighbor had already gotten her grimy hands all over the package.

Is pressing charges going too far, or just what this thief deserves? Read on to decide for yourself.

WIBTA to Press Charges for a Stolen Package? I live in a very nice apartment complex with a secure room for package delivery. An hour after a marked package was delivered from a desirable retailer, another resident stole it.

Luckily apartment management was able to get involved, but it was already too late for the package.

Management was able to identify the resident and she was confronted with a demand to return the package. She had opened and disposed of the outside packaging, the internal packaging from items individually wrapped, and the packing slip.

This neighbor was clearly acting in malice, so the management company warned her there would be consequences.

It’s obvious she tried on the clothing as some were inside out in the plastic grocery bag she turned into the office. Management has given her a formal warning notice.

So the resident decides she wants to escalate it further.

I filed a police report and have the option to press charges. Value of the clothing was $225. WIBTA to press charges?

Sounds like this thief deserves some kind of punishment.

Maybe a police report is the only way to teach this thief a lesson.

This neighbor knows what she did was wrong.

Actions have consequences.

A crime is a crime.

If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.