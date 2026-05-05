“I Want Her Fired”: The Weird Moment a Customer Escalated a Five-Cent Dispute Directly to the HR Department

If you’ve ever worked in a customer service job, you know how difficult some folks can be over the smallest things.

And the story you’re about read is a doozy!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Customer tries to call corporate over a piece of candy. “I worked for a small time as a seasonal employee for Five Below, around Christmas time. I received a bit of experience out of it. It was my first job, and it was something that I would recommend everyone go do, if you’re looking for your first job. A couple days in, a lady came in with some sort of middle-aged mother figure (We’ll call them EL and ED respectively). When I began to go through the process of telling her everything that we’re obligated to tell you (“cash or card, would you like to donate to TFT, etc.”), she instead told me that she didn’t need to hear it. 16 yo me: Ok, well I’m supposed to tell you that, ma’am.

Okay…

ED: Well, whatever you ask me, it’s a no. At this point, another customer had entered the line right behind her, as she continued checking by out. ED: Go tell them (*gestures towards customer*) about your job. I’m sure they want to hear all about it. I watched her walk out the door. A couple minutes later, my supervisor came up to me, and told me it’s a shame I had to deal with that, on only my second day of working there. About a week later, EL comes in, and makes a beeline for the register with a small piece of candy. A banana Laffy Taffy. I ask her what she needs. EL: I want to exchange this for something.

This was weird…

Now, for anyone who doesn’t know, Five Below employees have a set of guidelines for what customers can and can’t exchange. This was a piece of the five cent candies, and those are very specific. Those can only be exchanged for five cent candies, not for anything else, even if you have enough for the non-candy product. I don’t know about this at the time, so I tell her I don’t know how to. She gets defensive. EL: Well, it’s not that hard. I can teach you how to do it, if you need me to. Me: Ma’am, it’s not that simple. I don’t know how to do it. If you want, I can radio the sales associate for you, and he can help you. EL: OK, go ahead. I call the sales associate, and he comes up front. He hears her side of the story, then tells her what I wrote above.

This lady sounds crazy!

EL leaves, but doesn’t pull out. It’s later that we found out after leaving, she got in her car, then called HR. We don’t have a number for HR, however, so she goes to corporate. According to our manager, that’s all we’re allowed to know. I don’t know what happened to that woman, however her tirade does carry a moral; “The customer isn’t always right.””

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

This customer had WAY too much time on her hands.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman on break who was physically dragged back to the cash register.