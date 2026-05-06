“I Warned You Five Times”: Why One Sister is Refusing to Save Her Brother’s Career After He Ignored Every Deadline

Deadlines don’t usually wait for anyone.

In this story, a woman encouraged her younger brother to apply early for an important internship opportunity.

Despite several reminders, he delayed and brushed off her advice until the deadline passed.

Now, he wants her to fix it, but she’s unsure if that’s fair or reasonable.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA for refusing to help my brother after he missed an opportunity I warned him about? I (24F) have a younger brother (20M). He recently had an opportunity to apply for a paid internship through a family connection. When he told me about it, I advised him to apply early because the deadline was strict. He kept delaying it and saying he had enough time.

This woman reminded his brother to apply multiple times.

I reminded him a couple of times. He got upset, saying I was acting like I was his mother. The deadline passed, and he missed it. Now, he got mad and said I should not have stopped reminding him since I knew how important it was.

Now, her brother is angry for not helping him get another chance.

A few days later, he asked if I could talk to the family contact and get him reconsidered. I refused because the deadline was clearly stated and I don’t think it’s fair to ask for special treatment. Especially after I kept reminding him about it and he ignored. Now, he’s angry at me and says I’m not being supportive. I feel bad that he missed out, but I also feel like this was his responsibility. So, AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Short and simple.

Indeed, right?

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Even the best reminders can’t beat procrastination.

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