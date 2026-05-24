“I’m Done Wearing Burnout Like a Badge of Honor:”—Why One Worker Is Publicly Declaring War on Corporate Stress Culture

Years ago I did a post-graduate program and most of my classmates were like the people in this story. They thought constantly being extremely busy meant something.

I disagree! Read this take on why it’s a waste of living.

I’m tired of people shaming having free time with nothing to do. People like to pride themselves with the fact that they’re so busy. They like to brag about how busy their schedule is: I’m a busy guy and I have really important stuff to do, and blah, blah, blah.

It makes me sad that this toxic phenomenon is an epidemic. I agree with what OP says about it.

And if you’re not constantly working your butt off, then you’re a lazy bum. Our society doesn’t value leisure time and shames you if you’re not busting your butt at work all day long. I’m not embarrassed to say that I do have a lot of free time on my hands to do whatever I want,

Not sure I’d have such course words, but the sentiment is important. Work to live, don’t live to work!

If I feel like it, I can sleep till Noon with no worries. Get bent, all of you self-important people out there who think your life has meaning because you’re so busy all the time. That’s all I have to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Here is what folks are saying.

VERY important. For kids, too! I hated having to do homework after a long day at school. Ew.

I see this a lot, too. But not from skilled business people. They don’t underpay themselves to focus on things that don’t matter.

This is dark. Reminds me of the book 1984.

SUCH a flex. I feel sorry for the classmates I mentioned earlier. Constant stress and work is not healthy.

It’s the tradition of raising people up and then pulling them down. That’s one reason I won’t read tabloids.

Worker condemns being busy for the sake of being busy and reminds us of the importance of valuing the right things in life and discarding the wrong things.

Life is to be cherished!