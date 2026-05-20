“Intent vs. Household Safety”: The Story of a Well-Meaning Girlfriend, a Protective Cat Owner, and a Ruined Romantic Gesture

Oftentimes partners don’t realize that they might unintentionally be hurting each other until it all piles up.

Watch how this couple broke into a fight over flowers!

AITA for being “ungrateful” about the flowers my girlfriend got me for my birthday? Backstory, my girlfriend got me flowers about a month or so ago. (I’m also a woman) It was a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a lot of lilies in it, which are my favorite flowers and I absolutely loved it. However I do have two small kittens in my house that I adore. I thanked her so much for the gesture and I quickly removed them and took them to my parents house.

This is where it gets tricky!

We were on the phone and I was researching and telling her that lilies are poisonous to cats and that even the pollen from them can cause illness and death. (I was kind of freaking out about it lol) Fast forward to this week, she got me flowers for my birthday. These also had lilies in them. She had kept them in my room and when I came home from work she handed me them and then said “they have lilies in them so you might want to take them to your parents house but let’s put them away in the closet for now.)

UH OH…

In the moment, I was kind of confused why she would have got me another bouquet that has lilies in them when she knows that I could not keep them in my house, but I thought the gesture was nice so I didn’t say anything about it, just kept them in the closet. I haven’t had the time to take them to my parents house so they’ve been in the closet since the weekend. We got into a disagreement tonight and she told me that it doesn’t make her feel good or reassured that I left the flowers in the closet “to die.” She said she put a lot of thought into getting me flowers and wrapped them herself and was excited to see me smile when she gave me them.

That’s INSANE!

I told her that it doesn’t make me feel good that she got me flowers that she knows could harm my cats and that I can’t actually keep in my house. And that it wouldn’t have taken much thought to get me something like roses that I also love and are cat safe, especially because of the last conversation we had when she got me flowers the last time. She called me ungrateful and said she was trying to do something special for me and felt that I threw it in her face like it meant nothing to me.

She’s confused about the whole thing!

I did appreciate the gesture, I love getting flowers from her. But I feel like it would have been more special and thoughtful to receive flowers that I could actually display and enjoy in my home. AITA?

YIKES! That sounds a bit tricky.

Why would the girlfriend do something she was uncomfortable with anyway?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks the girlfriend is totally at fault here!

This user knows the girlfriend might be a bit ignorant.

This user knows this whole situation is odd.

This user thinks the girlfriend might have an issue with the cats.

That’s right! This vet tech understands the concern.

Somebody needs to rethink some choices here!