“Is Everyone Looking at Me?”: Why One Friend’s Constant Insecurity Turned a Dream Tropical Vacation Into a Week of Exhausting Public Scenes

Vacations are supposed to be fun, but the reality is often a little more complicated than that.

The woman in this story planned and saved for a month-long trip with her closest friends, only to find herself walking on eggshells from day one.

One of her friends has been silently struggling with weight and self esteem for years, but refused every form of help that was offered to him.

Throughout the trip, he did nothing but complain about his body and sabotage activities, which made her question whether she was even allowed to enjoy herself.

So when he made a scene at the water park, she finally said what she’d been holding in for far too long.

Read on to see how the friend group reacted.

AITAH for telling my friend his weight is ruining my vacation? I (21F) am currently on vacation with my friends, Apple (21F), Banana (22F), Clementine (21M), Durian (22M). Last year we decided to book our first proper friend group trip after having known each other for 3 years. We booked a month long trip through South East Asia.

The thing is, one of her friends is having a pretty rough time.

My friend Durian has been struggling with his weight for the past couple of years. Two years ago he confided in us that he struggles with binge eating and low self esteem due to the way he looks.

She’s tried to help Durian, but he always seems resistant to accept the help.

We’ve tried helping him in several ways but he never accepts any help and avoids the topic altogether. If you bring up the topic he just changes the subject or says he will try his best to seek help but doesn’t end up taking any action.

So she’s decided to just stay away from the topic as much as possible.

We have thus decided we won’t talk about it anymore unless he brings it up himself, because Durian told us we are putting too much pressure on him which worsens his mental health. One year ago when we booked our trip Durian announced that he would be going on a proper weightloss journey.

At first, the rest of the group didn’t really believe him.

We were kind of skeptical because he hadn’t worked on his mental health so we didn’t believe weightloss would be possible without fixing the cause first, but still we decided to support him the best we could.

He bad pretty lofty goals, and it soon became clear Durian didn’t have the discipline to meet them.

His goal was to go from 18 stone to 14 stone in one year. I myself am not the fittest so I told him we should start training together. For about a month he showed up to our training session but then just stopped coming. He always had an excuse of why he couldn’t come. We tried asking him how he was doing with the weightloss but he would always answer saying it is a private matter and talking about it makes him uncomfortable.

The friend group learned that instead of losing the weight, Durian had actually gone in the opposite direction.

One month before we left for our holiday he told us he had gained almost 2 stone during the year. As the trip came closer I started to get annoyed by his behavior.

This made his mental health even worse.

He continually complains about seating, people giving him looks (which I haven’t noticed), walking, not wanting to go sightseeing, that he doesn’t have clothes etc. I don’t mind him not participating in certain plans but the constant nagging is just ruining my mood.

This all came to a head.

My last straw was the water park. The whole ride to the park he just kept saying how insecure he is about his body and that he can’t handle going to a place where people will be looking at him. He then refused to enter the park and made a whole scene at the entrance.

Finally, she lost her patience with him entirely.

I just told him that he doesn’t have to go if he doesn’t want to but to not ruin my vacation with his weight problems and that he should have thought about this before coming here. After I said this he went back to the AirBNB with Banana.

Now the friend group is divided.

Apple and Clementine are on my side saying he brought me to my breaking point and that he should apologize for his behavior. But Banana thinks I was too harsh and should have thought about his mental health. I haven’t talked to him in two days and we still have three weeks left of our trip. AITA?

These definitely aren’t the kind of conversations anyone wants to have while trying to relax on vacation.

What did Reddit have to say?

It appears her fake fruit name revealed a little more than she intended.

Sometimes self awareness means knowing which physical activities you’re up for and which you’re not.

Sure, FOMO is a thing, but sometimes it’s necessary.

Durian is being awfully attention-seeking for someone who claims to not want the spotlight.

Durian is allowed to struggle, but he still has to respect the other people on the trip with him.

Instead of confronting his issues head-on, he decided to make his problems everyone else’s. Real growth means doing the hard work to better yourself instead of just making excuses.

And as for his friend, she handled things the best she could, but everyone has their breaking point. Hers just happened to come in the middle of a water park.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.