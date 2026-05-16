Job Seeker Questions Meaning of “We’ll Keep Your Resume on File” After Endless Rejections

Getting rejected for a job is one thing, but getting rejected with a line that implies you’re still in the running is its own specific kind of frustrating.

When a job seeker started noticing that “we’ll keep your resume on file” never once led to an actual opportunity, he started asking questions on behalf of the other thousands of frustrated applicants out there.

Keep reading for the full story.

Is it just me, or is “we’ll keep your resume on file” basically HR-speak for “yeah, your resume’s going straight in the trash”? I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen this in rejection emails: “We’ll keep your resume on file for future opportunities.”

Honestly, does this mean anything? I’ve applied, gotten that exact line, and never heard back, not even once. Feels like a polite way of saying “no” without just…saying no.

This job seeker further doubts HR’s sincerity.

I get that companies want to seem nice, but honestly, it’s kind of misleading. They make it sound like there’s still a shot, but let’s be real.. those resumes probably just rot in a folder until someone cleans them out.

The luck seems to work out in other applicants’ favor.

I know some people say they got super lucky and actually heard back months later, but that seems rare. Most of the time, it just feels like corporate speak to avoid being awkward. Does HR even look at the “kept on file” resumes, or do they just ignore them?

They’re running out of patience — and hope.

It’s just frustrating, it gives you a bit of false hope. You think you’re still in the running, but you’re really not. Honestly, just be straight up and say “Not a fit right now.” Wouldn’t that save everyone a ton of time? Has anyone actually had a company follow up after saying they’d keep your resume on file? Or is it just me thinking this is code for “trash can”?

A rejection email with a positive spin is still a rejection.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user shares the same pessimistic view.

Employers rarely have applicants’ best interests at heart.

This commenter thinks there is still some hope.

You never quite know how situations like these are going to turn out.

Is a little honesty really too much to ask for?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.