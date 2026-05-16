Kombucha vs. Diesel: The Viral Story of a Neighborhood Dispute That Ended on the Trucker’s Terms

Parking disputes are one of the most reliable sources of neighborhood drama, and this dilemma is no exception.

In this story, an exhausted truck driver had just finished a brutal 14-hour haul, parked where he always parks, and cracked open a well-earned cold one.

His neighbor Clive, kombucha enthusiast and building committee treasurer, soon came pounding down his door, threatening to report him for blocking an emergency exit.

So after an official letter of warning, a stamped committee response, and more nonsense from Clive, the truck driver decided to mess with him even further.

Read on to find out how this played out.

AITA for refusing to move my truck when my neighbor asked? So this happened last week and my neighbor will not stop talking about it so I need outside opinion. I just finish 14 hour haul. Long road, bad weather, one beer that tasted like warm sadness.

So this truck driver did what he always did.

I park outside my building in same spot I always park. Three years I park here. Never one problem. I go inside. I sit. I open beer. This is not luxury, this is medicine.

Theeeen comes the neighbor.

Then neighbor is knocking on my door. Not knocking. Banging. Like police but worse because it is not police, it is CLIVE from second floor. Clive makes kombucha as hobby. All you need to know about Clive.

Clive has a big problem with him parking there.

Clive say I am blocking emergency exit. I tell Clive I park here for three years and in three years there has been zero emergencies. He say that is not the point. I say it is exactly the point.

So Clive decides to start playing dirty, but he had no idea just who he was messing with.

He report me to building committee. I did not know we had building committee. Apparently we have building committee. They meet on Thursdays. Clive is treasurer. Committee send me letter. Official letter. With stamp. About parking spot.

The truck driver decides he’s not going to take orders from anyone.

I move truck eventually. Not because of letter. Not because of Clive. Because I decide to. This is important difference. Clive is still upset. He bring it up at mailbox this morning. I was not ready for this. I had not finished my beer. Cold one this time. AITA?

We all know a Clive type, and they’re never any fun to deal with.

What did Reddit think?

Just because there hasn’t been an emergency yet doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the future.

An emergency exit is nothing to mess around about.

Red flags are practically radiating from this story.

This reader isn’t a fan of the entitled attitude (or the illegal activity).

Emergency exits exist for emergencies, which by definition don’t announce themselves in advance.

This truck driver’s logic that “no emergency has happened yet” is exactly the kind of thinking that ages poorly when a real dangerous situation rolls around. Three years of parking somewhere without incident is a habit, not a right, and the distinction matters more than he’s willing to admit.

Perhaps even worse than his dangerous bad habit was his entitled attitude. Moving the truck only after a formal letter, an official stamp, and a building committee intervention (then somehow insisting it was entirely his own decision) is the kind of stubbornness that makes a minor situation drag out longer than it ever needed to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.