A Simple Hair Appointment Leads to Unexpected Tension Between a Married Couple

Some people treat their husbands like an on-call driver or chauffeur.

In this story, a man was scheduled for a doctor’s appointment, so he asked his wife if she could find a salon near the doctor’s to save time and fuel.

His wife made a different decision that required him to drive her and wait around before his own doctor’s visit.

Caught off guard, he felt upset that he wasn’t asked beforehand and was simply expected to go along with her plan.

Were his feelings valid? Check out the full details below…

AITA for telling my wife I want to be included in plans she makes? Two days ago, my wife was trying to make an appointment with a hair salon. She could not find one that had availability near us. I told her I was going to a doctor’s appointment the next day in our old neighborhood. I asked if she wanted to see if she could get an appointment around there during my appointment.

This man drove his wife to the salon and had to kill time before his appointment.

An hour later, she told me she had made one at a salon in a completely different neighborhood. It was hours before mine. I was tired and did not think much about it before going to bed. When I woke up the next morning, it was time to leave for her appointment. I realized I was basically having to drive her to her appointment. I would wait in the car for 45 minutes for her to get her hair cut. Then, I would have to kill an hour before my doctor’s appointment in another neighborhood.

He was upset that she didn’t give him a choice and forgot to consider his schedule.

I was quiet on the way because I was a little grumpy. Not having enough coffee yet did not help. When she asked me later what was up, I told her it was not a huge deal. I said I was already moving on from it. But what had bothered me was that she had made a plan that required me to sit in a car and wait for her. She did this without asking me if I was okay with it.

He would have appreciated it if she had asked him before making a decision.

I told her I understood she had been trying to get a spot. That was probably what she could get. But I would have appreciated being brought in on it instead of being expected to just do it. I said something like, “Hey hun, this is the only appointment I can get. But it is long before yours and in a different neighborhood.” I said she could have asked, “Would you mind entertaining yourself for a little bit?”

He got hurt hearing her response.

She told me she does not understand why she needs to ask my permission. She said that as her husband, it is weird that I would even have a problem with it. That hurt and made me feel that she does not see or respect me as my own person. It made me feel like she only sees me as her dutiful husband.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong.

This is also not the first time she has expressed that feeling. The last time was a much bigger ask than just driving her to her hair appointment. AITA?

Sounds like the issue wasn’t just the haircut appointment itself, but the assumption that he was automatically available for her without confirming it with him.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

What do you guys think? Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar thought.

Whoa! This comment’s a bit harsh.

Finally, short and simple.

Marriage works better when “Can you?” doesn’t quietly turn into “You should!”