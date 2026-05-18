The Two-Decade Grudge: How One Man’s Forgiveness of a Childhood Bully Alienated His Closest Friend

Forgiveness doesn’t always sit well with everyone involved.

The following story involves a man who forgave his childhood bully after the boy apologized to him.

While he chose to move on, one of his longtime friends still feels hurt and hasn’t let go of the past.

Now, he’s confused whether he did the right thing.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for forgiving a high school bully when my friend hasn’t. I am a male in my 40s. I have two friends that I have known for over 30 years. When we were in grade 9, I made a new friend. He struggled with personal family issues and eventually turned on me and my friends. He bullied us for a period of time. I was always nice to him, but it did not matter.

This man forgave his childhood bully.

By the time we were in grade 10, he had seen the error of his ways. He apologized to me. I forgave him. Our mothers knew each other before we even met. My mom told me what caused him to lash out.

One of his friends was still bothered that he didn’t get an apology.

He did not get to apologize to my friends. This was because of the end of the school year, people were moving and changing schools. Now, almost 30 years later, it still bothers one of my friends that I forgave this person. He took the brunt of the bullying.

Now, he feels like he’s not being a good friend.

I have a hard time forgiving bullies myself. I was put through a lot in school. But I made an exception for him. He stopped and apologized. I also understood why he was frustrated. I cannot help but feel like I am not being a good friend. It still bothers my friend that I forgave him. AITA for forgiving him?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This comment makes a lot of sense, too.

Finally, you have to let this go, says this user.

Some people simply can’t forget their childhood bullies.