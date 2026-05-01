Man Refused To Give An Older Shopper Some Of His Favorite Cookies In His Basket, So He Got Called Out For Being Selfish

Getting your favorite cookies on sale feels extraordinary.

This man took all the seasonal cookies from the shelf and was delighted that they were on sale. But when a woman overheard about the sale, she asked for a few packs, but he only gave her one. The woman did not appreciate this.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for not giving a woman cookies? Around St. Patrick’s Day, Pillsbury releases the Lucky Charms sugar cookie dough with marshmallows. They’re my favorite cookie, and since they only bring them out once a year, I try to stock up when they’re on sale, usually getting one or two packs, depending on the promotion or sale. Last year, in June, I was at the store, and I saw seven packs of them, unpriced, in a cooler. I knew they were probably on sale, so I put all of them in my basket and asked a nearby associate if she knew how much they were. She took a pack and went into the back to find out.

An old lady overheard the price and was suddenly interested about the cookies.

Across the cooler, there was an old lady who hadn’t been interested in any of the cookies and had only glanced at them as she passed. She noticed me talking to the associate and asked about them. I told her they were usually sold around the holiday. She came around to my side of the cooler just as the associate came back, but was walking past me and the cookies. The associate told me they were now $1.79. I was so excited, I thanked the associate and started to walk away. The woman stopped me and asked for some. She was polite, so I gave her one of the packs.

This man refused to give her more than one pack, so she gor furious.

She reached for another, and this is where I said, “Sorry, but no.” I explained that this was a treat I very rarely got to indulge in, as I don’t buy any of the other types of cookies Pillsbury releases. She got very upset and said something along the lines of, “People like you don’t deserve good things; you’re very selfish,” and started telling the people around us what I was doing. Another woman gave me a dirty look, so I hurried out of the aisle with my basket. I told my friend this story recently because I saw the cookies again. She told me I was inconsiderate and selfish, because what if the woman wanted those cookies for her grandkids or something? What if she was on a low income? She said that it was “Big Back Behavior” and that now some poor people didn’t get to “taste luxury” because of me. So, AITA? I still have about four packs of cookie dough in the freezer from last June.

Some cookies are worth the dirty looks from others.

Other people in the comments section are weighing in.

This one takes his side.

Another user chimes in.

Some valid points from this person.

More people are taking his side.

And here’s a sensible perspective.

Sharing one pack of cookies is kind; two is just preposterous.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a woman whose coworker is distant after she wasn’t invited to a holiday party.