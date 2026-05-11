Man Refuses to Take Back Stranger’s Shopping Cart After Heated Rainy Parking Lot Encounter

Someone asking for help is a totally different thing from someone expecting help.

Imagine heading into a grocery store during a heavy rainstorm when a stranger suddenly tries to shove his empty shopping cart onto you instead of putting it away himself. What would you do? Would you take the cart back for him? Or would you let him know that it’s his cart and his responsibility?

In the following story, one shopper finds himself in this exact situation and refuses to help. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not taking back another customer’s cart back after they just shoved it towards me? I ran out of milk and had to go on a milk run. I should mention that at this time, it was raining pretty heavily outside, so I brought a sweatshirt with a hood to keep me dry. Once I got there, I began walking towards the store, and this older gentleman, in his 50s or 60s, still physically capable, looked at me with his empty cart and said, “Hey buddy, how about you take this back?” I told him that I didn’t need it because I was just getting milk. I said, “No, just take it back, man.”

People were looking at him as if he had done something wrong.

I also told him that it was his cart and it’s his responsibility to put it back, or give it to a worker. He then starts rolling it towards me aggressively, asking me what the **** is wrong with me making him walk in the rain. He then hands it off to a worker who was about twenty feet away from us when this happened. Some of the people under the store roof gave me disapproving looks, and the worker just looked at me like I’m an *******.

He thinks the man should’ve been prepared.

I don’t work there, and it wasn’t my cart, so it’s not my job to take it back for him. I should mention that he was only wearing a t-shirt and jeans, but even then, the forecast called for rain. From my point of view, he could’ve prepared by bringing an umbrella or jacket. He never asked me to take it back, and if he did, I probably would have. But I suppose I could have just taken it back regardless, and maybe my refusing to do so was a bit standoffish and impolite. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the other guy should probably learn some manners.

Let’s see whose side the readers over at Reddit take.

This reader really doesn’t like entitled people.

As this reader points out, he doesn’t even work there.

Yet another person who dislikes entitled people.

According to this comment, the man can handle his own cart.

The cart was not his problem, and he did nothing wrong. The other guy, though, geez.

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