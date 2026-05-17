The Silent Room: Why One Manager’s Refusal to Pause for a Deceased Employee Shocked the Entire Office

Respect should always be observed in the workplace.

The following story is about an employee whose colleague passed away tragically in a car accident.

His company observed a moment of silence for his colleague, but his supervisor decided to keep working. He needed to vent about it.

Let’s take a closer look!

Colleague passed away and supervisor tried to interrupt moment of silence to do work A colleague at the company I work for passed away tragically in a car accident last week. I work at a performing arts space. The people who directly worked with the man who passed held a moment of silence before an event.

This employee thought his supervisor was being disrespectful.

My supervisor decided not to stop the work she was doing before the moment of silence. She kept going. She even tried to whisper to me to continue doing my work. I felt like it was so disrespectful. Afterwards, she claimed not to know and said she was shocked.

He got so mad about his supervisor’s lack of empathy and awareness.

There was an announcement made over the PA system. Everyone heard it. She had to have known. Even if she did not, it is crazy that she did not use context clues to understand what was happening. It made me so mad that I had to share.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar experience from this person.

Meanwhile, here’s a good response to the supervisor.

Whoa! This is unbelievable.

Finally, here’s another possible response.

It doesn’t take long to show respect, yet some people don’t have the time for it.