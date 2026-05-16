The Sibling Squabble: Is It Rude to Ask to Bring Extra Kids to a Planned Birthday Party?

Any parent knows that kids’ parties can be a lot of fun, but they can also take a lot of planning, cost quite a bit and be quite chaotic and messy.

Imagine having a carefully planned party. What would you do if one mom asked if it was okay to add a few extra party guests at the last minute?

That’s what the parents in this story are dealing with. Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for saying no to extra kids My partner and I are throwing our son, Jon, an 8th birthday party today. Travis, one of Jons friends at school was one of the kids who’s parents didn’t RSVP until a day before the party, after a gentle reminder we were waiting for their reply.

It’s super aggravating for the following reasons.

Travis’s mom, Renee, accepted and said that Travis would be there – with his 2 brothers and to let her know if that’s not okay. Had they given more notice, this wouldn’t be a huge issue. However, my partner really throws herself into these parties for our kids, and we budget really strictly. We all know the rising costs of life in general. We have what’s needed for the kids coming, really, nothing extra and no one else canceled.

The change has led to an uncomfortable conundrum.

My partner came to me yesterday afternoon and asked me, is it harsh or unfair to tell this woman her two additional kids aren’t able to come to our party? I (now feeling harshly) said no, it’s not okay, we aren’t a daycare. Travis’s brothers (6y and 4y) aren’t even old enough to hang with these older kids, and Jon has not once mentioned anything about these lil guys. We discussed a little further and decided regardless of having enough food, candy, cakes etc, our house is going to be crammed.

Some factors made the decision easier.

We are hoping at this point the weather holds up to even be able to take the activities planned to the park near by. Huge chance we all get stuck inside. This morning R messaged my partner, seemingly using AI. Her initial reply to decide Travis will not be at Jon’s birthday was obviously her between spelling and grammar, but this morning was using em-dashes and perfect cadence for a robot. She said they all attend parties together and that Travis isn’t comfortable going without since he never has without them all.

Turns out this mom had jumped to a huge and entitled decision.

Her message, “…we attend parties as a family, all three boys plus mom and dad for a total of 5, we’re not dropping off just yet, and since we’re not all attending we’re more comfortable staying home.” This confused me because she never mentioned mom and dad coming with. We want to know, are we the jerks here? Jon now goes without his friend for his big day, and this is a small town. Renee is going to tell other parent and surely make us look like the bad guys.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

LOL reminds me of Desperate Housewives.

It’s so messed up.

Maybe! Weird technique, though.

Travis will also never get a break from his parents.

Exactly. People care too much about what others may think.

They made the right decision.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.