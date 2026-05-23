Mom Left Entirely Perplexed by Her Son’s First-Grade Math Homework—and Millions of Adults Agree It Makes No Sense

As someone who absolutely despised math in school, I can relate to the kid in the viral TikTok video you’re about to see.

A mom named Ashley posted it and showed viewers why her daughter was so upset about her math homework.

The video’s text overlay reads, “The homework that sent the house into a spiral for 15 minutes.”

Ashley said to her daughter, “What doesn’t make sense? Can you just read it?”

Her daughter was crying as she read the math problem out loud.

It looks like there was a typo in the question!

So you can understand why she was upset…

The video’s caption reads, “So many questions. Why are we testing them right before winter break? Why make it so confusing for a first grader. Also, for his parents. We laughed. He cried. Kaia has no flowers was the final answer. But we still don’t know if it was right!”

Check out the video.

And she posted an update on the situation.

Check out what happened.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

As if math wasn’t hard enough already…