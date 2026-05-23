May 23, 2026 at 4:35 pm

Mother Stops Mother-in-Law From Handing Out a Nephew’s Gifts at Her Son’s Birthday—Then Wonders if She Was Too Harsh

by Benjamin Cottrell

little boy&apos;s birthday party

Pexels/Reddit

A child’s first aware birthday is one of those milestone moments that parents feel very protective over — and for good reason.

A mom planning her son’s third birthday dinner got a text from her mother-in-law asking if she could hand out her nephew’s gifts at the same celebration, since she had bought them matching items anyway.

Considering her mother-in-law’s history with favoritism, this completely rubbed the mom the wrong way. So she set a strong boundary, but soon began to wonder if she went overboard.

Keep reading — the internet has a lot of thoughts on this one!

AITAH for telling my MIL my nephew can’t open presents at my son’s bday?

My son’s 3rd birthday is tomorrow.

This is the first birthday he is aware of and excited about.

We invited my husband’s family over for a small dinner to celebrate.

So then came the matter of gift giving.

My MIL asked me if she could give my nephew his birthday presents tomorrow too, since she got him the same things as my son.

I told her she could give them the matching shoes she got them, since it’s seemingly important to her to get a picture of them in them together, but to keep the rest separate so that my son feels special on his birthday.

She adds additional context about their family dynamic.

Some things to consider:

My husband’s family is small. Depending on whether his brother gets my son anything, this could be the only presents he opens from that side.

There’s also a deeper aspect to this.

There is a past history of what feels like favoritism. She didn’t get my son anything for his second birthday because “I like shopping for them all year, not just on their birthday,” but then went and got my nephew’s presents on his birthday anyway. So I may be a little bitter from that.

My younger son’s birthday is a week after my nephew’s, so if she’s already gifting him a present, why not my other son too?

I still made a compromise about the shoes, so I feel like I conceded a little to her wishes.

So AITA?

Everyone deserves to feel special on their birthday.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t think her MIL has the best intentions.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 4.15.57 PM Mother Stops Mother in Law From Handing Out a Nephew’s Gifts at Her Son’s Birthday—Then Wonders if She Was Too Harsh

This commenter shares their two cents.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 4.16.25 PM Mother Stops Mother in Law From Handing Out a Nephew’s Gifts at Her Son’s Birthday—Then Wonders if She Was Too Harsh

This commenter would say something like this.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 4.16.58 PM Mother Stops Mother in Law From Handing Out a Nephew’s Gifts at Her Son’s Birthday—Then Wonders if She Was Too Harsh

It’s a no from this reader.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 4.17.22 PM Mother Stops Mother in Law From Handing Out a Nephew’s Gifts at Her Son’s Birthday—Then Wonders if She Was Too Harsh

She already gave ground on the shoes, which was more than generous given the history of favoritism.

What this mother did was read between the lines to protect her son’s special day from potentially being overshadowed, which is exactly what any good parent would do.

The nephew’s birthday is seven days away — the gifts can wait.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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