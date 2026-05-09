‘Name Three Songs’: The Tense Standoff Between a Cashier and a Woman in a Nirvana Shirt

Wearing band merch in public can sometimes lead to unwanted comments from complete strangers.

So, what would you do if a cashier challenged you to “name three songs” just because you were wearing a Nirvana shirt? Would you answer politely and move on? Or would you make the person regret that they even asked?

In the following story, a young woman opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for talking back at a cashier? Yesterday, I (F) went to the supermarket and was wearing a Nirvana band tee. As I was checking out at the Register, the cashier asked the question every woman who wears band tees hates: “Name three songs.” UGH.

Frustrated, she got a little smart with him.

At this point, 6 people had already asked me this question. I was so mad. I knew he was just asking that because I was wearing it as a fashion piece. It’s an emotional piece for me because it was my stepdad’s, and he passed away 5 years ago. We always listened to Nirvana songs, so I have a good amount of knowledge on this topic. I just said, “Question: How many **** can you name that you haven’t had? By the way, Blew, Been A Son, and Where Did You Sleep Last Night are my top 3 Songs.”

The cashier was embarrassed.

He was stunned and got all red and proceeded to bag my items. When I left, I said, “Have a day,” because I didn’t want to tell him to have a great day. After I got home, I thought that I was a little too harsh. But I hate it when old misogynistic men try to tell me that my interests aren’t valid. I couldn’t stop thinking about this incident, so I talked to my guy friend who wears band tees every day, and he told me that nobody has ever asked him this question. So I don’t know how I should feel. AITA?

Eek! Maybe he was just trying to make small talk.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about how she handled this.

This woman would’ve had a hard time answering.

Here’s someone who would’ve applauded her.

For this person, the question alone is appalling.

This former manager wouldn’t have liked the cashier asking questions like that.

That was pretty rude, and he deserved what she said. Maybe next time, he’ll think twice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.