A Mystery Shop Result at a Pizza Store Led to Unexpected Bonus Drama

People tend to get more upset when money is on the line.

So, what would you do if you were still new in a management role and ended up getting credit for something a more experienced coworker thought they earned? Would you celebrate in front of them? Or would it leave you feeling a little awkward?

In the following story, this very thing happened to a pizza manager. Here’s how it all went down.

I was the manager in charge during our last mystery shop…. Big boss man took me, the assistant manager (Let’s call him Derek), and another manager (who we’ll call Tony) out back on Friday to speak with all three of us. He shows us a printout of a picture of a pizza, asking us what we see wrong with it and what grade we would give it. We all thought the cheese and toppings looked off, and we each gave it varying scores between 7.8 and 8.6. That’s when Boss Man kind of laughed at us and said we can’t judge a pizza, apparently. We pointed out it was pretty much like an Xeroxed copy of a real picture, so black and white wasn’t being too kind there.

He was shocked when the boss handed him the money.

He then pulls out a bunch of 20-dollar bills and says that a mystery-shop pizza that scores 9.5 or higher nets the MIC a hundred-dollar bonus (a perfect score of 10 would get the MIC a thousand smackers). He keeps looking between Derek and Tony as he asks us who we think made that pizza. I figure it was Derek because, well, he didn’t become an assistant manager by sucking at making pizzas, right? After Tony and I both say Derek, Boss Man hands me the hundred bucks and the paperwork showing our score, who took the order, who was MIC, etc. I about died. I’ve been there for less than three months, and only a month as a manager.

This made his day.

The look on Derek’s face was priceless, though. It really rustled his jimmies that I got that bonus. Heck, chances are that he did in fact make that pizza, and I just happened to be in charge according to the computer system at the time. All I know is, according to some other folks there, that this was the highest mystery shop we’ve had in a year or more, and that the previous month’s mystery shop happened on the shift Derek was running, and it scored a 9.1, so I can see why it irked him that I got this one. But I just really wanted to brag. May not seem like a big deal, but it is to me. And it’s just made me strive to be even better, so if I’m MIC again for the next one, I get a better shot at the big prize.

Wow! That was really nice of the big boss man.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened here.

It doesn’t sound like it.

According to this comment, he works for Papa John’s.

Well, that’s a valid point.

Most people probably feel like this.

That must’ve felt so good.