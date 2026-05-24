Nurse Reacts Unexpectedly After Learning Aunt Is a Doctor While Treating a Child’s Scraped Knee

If you’re responsible for picking your niece up from school, it can be a nightmare if she falls down and gets hurt right when you arrive. That is what happened to the aunt in this story, so she immediately took her niece in to see the school nurse.

While patching up the knee, the nurse found out that the aunt was a doctor and seemed to get upset that this wasn’t announced right from the beginning.

Even after she was done helping the niece, she just won’t let it go that the aunt didn’t tell her up front, insisting that the aunt will have to make it up to her.

Now the aunt is worried that she acted out of line, but in reality, she is just clueless about the fact that the nurse was awkwardly flirting. It is a funny story you just have to read.

AITA for not telling the nurse at my niece’s school about my profession? I (29F) was supposed to pick up my niece (Sophie – 7F) from elementary school and spend a day with her.

Ouch, poor kid. It is no fun, but kids get hurt sometimes.

It was all mentioned before to the school and I’ve picked her up a few times before. Sophie was running towards me, but unfortunately she tripped and fell down. Her knee was bruised and she started crying like crazy.

It sounds like she is getting good care.

I took her to the nurse’s office immeidately. The nurse was in her early twenties and helped sophie with cleaning up her wound and dressing. I tell my niece a lot about my line of work so she asked if she was going to need stitches, if so, how many and what kind, etc.

Oh, that’s a bit awkward, but no big deal.

The nurse was impressed. She showed Sophie a few items of equipment she had and asked if Sophie wanted to be a nurse like her. Sophie said no, she wanted to be a doctor like her aunt, aka me. The nurse got a bit upset and asked me why I didn’t say anything about this. I was honestly confused. I was like why would I need to even mention it.

Maybe the nurse is a little oversensitive about her profession.

I even threw in a compliment saying she was quite good at her job and I enjoyed witnessing a professional at work. She said I was being too generous with my comments. I told her I was being honest and thanked her for taking care of Sophie’s knee.

It seems to me that the nurse was just a little awkward, but not intentionally rude.

Right when Sophie and I were leaving, she said she’d never be able to guess my line of work correctly because I look better than most of my colleagues. I thanked her again and said I appreciated her help. She said I still owed her for not telling her my job and that it felt like I was testing her or deliberately trying to see how she was doing.

Oh, I think the nurse was flirting. Now it makes sense.

I apologised and said that was not what I meant and that I knew she was more than capable of doing her job well. She said maybe I could find a way to make it up to her properly and I was like sure, but Sophie and I need to go now.

No, the nurse was just awkwardly flirting. No harm, no foul.

I don’t know if I was rude but this had me thinking, should I have told her about my job?? AITA?

This is such a funny story, and one I think most people can really identify with. Sure, the nurse was awkward about it, but she was just trying to flirt. The aunt, on the other hand, was absolutely clueless, which is also kind of endearing. Overall, it was a wonderfully funny situation. Oh, and it is good that the child was in such capable hands.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this funny story.

The nurse was a little awkward. The doctor was completely oblivious.

The nurse couldn’t have made her intentions clearer. And the doctor still missed every sign.

Everyone knew except her.

She couldn’t have been more oblivious. It is kind of cute.

She was definitely hitting on her. It couldn’t have been more obvious.

It is so funny how people can be entirely oblivious when someone is flirting with them. Everyone in the world knew exactly what this nurse was doing, except the aunt. It would be nice to get an update on this story someday to see if they ever reconnected or how the story played out.

Regardless of that, however, it is good that the child received such good care from both the school nurse and her wonderful aunt. Some stories are just fun to read.