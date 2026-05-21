One Family Is Divided Over Whether a Grandfather Should Be Left Alone After Surgery

Old people can be a stubborn bunch.

And, in my humble opinion, they’ve earned that right!

They’ve been there, done that, and they’ve built up infinite wisdom in their years that should be respected.

But, as we all know, a lot of folks don’t see it that way: they think that older people don’t know what’s best for them and they need to be coddled and taken care of at all time.

In my experience, all that does it make them want to be even more independent…and they get a bit resentful about it.

The story below concerns a young person who decided to follow their grandfather’s orders and leave him all alone after he had a surgery.

Hey, this old-timer is adamant that this is what he wants, so who are they to argue?

Read on and see what you think.

WIBTA for leaving my grandfather alone for a weekend? “I (19) am currently living with my grandfather (69) and he is having a procedure this week on his hand that will leave him not being able to rely/use it for a couple of weeks or more.

Getting old sucks, huh?

So essentially he will only be able to use one hand for all of the normal daily tasks we always take for granted with two hands and I know it will be hard on him. But the thing is, he wants me to leave this weekend- he has his surgery on Friday. So I will be gone Thursday to Sunday.

Old folks can be a stubborn bunch…

And I have asked him multiple, multiple times and said that I will feel bad leaving him home by himself but he stays firm in his answer and is telling me to leave, he doesn’t want “anyone home to be up his rear end bothering him”. So I relented and will be leaving for the times mentioned above. Thing is, my mom, his daughter, found out and is upset beyond belief calling me selfish and just raging about a whole bunch of other stuff not relating to my grandfather because she is upset at me for leaving.

You can’t please everyone…

This just set me into a spiral and I am just wondering if I am in the wrong now? It’s not like I’m leaving him helpless because I want to but because that’s what he wants. He has stated time and time again that this is not a big surgery, he’s been practicing doing things with one hand and has even got some microwaveable meals for himself.

They also sound like a reasonable person who wouldn’t leave their grandfather in any danger…

We also have great neighbors that care for my grandfather and I know will be checking on him and will be there in an instant if he calls. I am living under his roof and he wants me to not be home this weekend so I am doing what he wants. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

It really doesn’t sound like the young person who wrote this story did anything wrong.

Their grandfather was direct about how they wanted to handle this situation, and they didn’t want to get the old man riled up and angry.

Sometimes, all you can do is agree with older folks when they want things their way because, hey, they’ve earned it.

And if something does happen and they need help, people are only a phone call away!

Their grandfather is a stubborn son-of-a-gun and they’re stuck in the middle of the whole thing.