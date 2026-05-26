May 26, 2026 at 4:49 am

Passenger Left Utterly Grossed Out After Catching the Flier Next to Her Performing a Horrifying Mid-Flight Habit

by Matthew Gilligan

feet on a plane

TikTok/@_janitalove

Can someone put a petition together to stop this from happening?

I’m talking about people thinking that it’s acceptable to flaunt their bare feet on airplanes.

A TikTokker named Janita posted a video and showed viewers the horror that she witnessed on a recent flight.

feet on a plane

TikTok/@_janitalove

Janita was on a plane…

And she zoomed her camera in on a passenger a few rows ahead of her…

feet on a plane

TikTok/@_janitalove

The person had their bare feet extended up the wall vertically by the window.

Yuck!

The video’s caption reads, “Gagged!”

Yeah, you’re not the only one…

feet on a plane

TikTok/@_janitalove

Let’s take a look at the video.

@_janitalove

Gagged! #flying

♬ original sound – scream if you think im thick

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.42.41 AM Passenger Left Utterly Grossed Out After Catching the Flier Next to Her Performing a Horrifying Mid Flight Habit

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.42.51 AM Passenger Left Utterly Grossed Out After Catching the Flier Next to Her Performing a Horrifying Mid Flight Habit

And this individual asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.43.09 AM Passenger Left Utterly Grossed Out After Catching the Flier Next to Her Performing a Horrifying Mid Flight Habit

Let’s face it…this is pretty gross!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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