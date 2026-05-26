Passenger Left Utterly Grossed Out After Catching the Flier Next to Her Performing a Horrifying Mid-Flight Habit

Can someone put a petition together to stop this from happening?

I’m talking about people thinking that it’s acceptable to flaunt their bare feet on airplanes.

A TikTokker named Janita posted a video and showed viewers the horror that she witnessed on a recent flight.

Janita was on a plane…

And she zoomed her camera in on a passenger a few rows ahead of her…

The person had their bare feet extended up the wall vertically by the window.

Yuck!

The video’s caption reads, “Gagged!”

Yeah, you’re not the only one…

Let’s take a look at the video.

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And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual asked a good question.

Let’s face it…this is pretty gross!