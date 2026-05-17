A Reliable Pharmacy Employee Was Caught Off Guard by One Strange Criticism From Her Boss

Some bosses are just never, ever satisfied.

You can work your rear end off, have a great attitude, and they still feel like something is missing.

In today’s story, a pharmacy worker explained why they think their boss is being pretty unreasonable.

Check out what they had to say.

My boss said they feel like my “heart and mind isn’t in the job” how do I respond? “After work today, I got a message from my boss (a pharmacist) saying that they feel like my “heart and mind“ isn’t in the work. For starters, I’m an early 20s pharmacy tech currently interviewing for multiple PA schools.

What else do they want…?

I’m ALWAYS on time, frequently even earlier than the pharmacist. I’m diligent and execute my work hours ahead of time. I’m extroverted and kind to all of my coworkers. Do I make minor errors occasionally? Yes. But my boss also dislikes when I ask clarifying questions.

Now what?

How do I respond? I feel completely blindsided. Why would my heart and mind have to be attached to packing prescriptions and answering refill calls? I also feel like texting me after hours at 8 pm is unprofessional.”

Folks shared their thoughts on Reddit.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

There are some bosses out there who just can’t be satisfied, no matter what…