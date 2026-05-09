‘Please Take It Down’: The Heartbreaking Conflict Between a Woman’s Insecurity and Her Friend’s ‘Brand

Most close friends know it’s good etiquette to give a quick heads-up before posting group photos online.

So when this woman saw her friend had uploaded unflattering photos of her to Instagram without asking, the request to take it down should’ve been a non-issue.

What she didn’t expect was her friend prioritizing the post’s engagement over a simple favor.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking a friend to remove the pictures of me from her instagram post? Me and my two friends (all 20s F) went out to an event last week and took some photos while we were there. I was only in some of the photos — we also took individual photos and they did a couple with just each other too. The thing is, while I’m normally confident about my appearance, I sometimes go through insecure phases especially when it comes to photos.

So on this day, she was horrified by what she saw.

And I really did not like how I looked in these to the point it was bothering me. So when my friend uploaded all the pictures with me in them to her Instagram without asking or giving me a heads up, I told her I was feeling insecure and asked if she could please take the post down and reupload without me in it.

Her friend wasn’t very understanding about it.

She wasn’t outright angry, but it was obvious the request really annoyed her and that she didn’t want to do it. She argued with me that she can post whatever she wants on her Instagram, and she already posted it, so people would question why she reposted it.

She started to feel like her friend’s priorities were way off.

And I kind of got the undertone that maybe she cared more about not getting as much engagement next time, but idk, that’s only a suspicion. I would have done it for her if the roles were reversed, but now I’m conflicted. AITA?

Friends should come before social media likes.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user agrees that your friends’ feelings should come first.

Maybe there’s such a thing as over-documenting things.

Social media can have a real toxic effect on people.

This user thinks this woman needs to adjust her approach in the future.

Ultimately, her friend chose the algorithm over her feelings — and that wasn’t okay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was left stunned when her friends told her the real reason for their falling out.