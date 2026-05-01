Prank Gone Wrong: The “Cousin” Who Nearly Ruined A Wedding with One “Joke”

In this day and age, pranks have to be pretty clever to still be funny. And most times, they aren’t.

How would you handle family shenanigans almost ruining your entire wedding? One woman recently shared a crazy story about this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

The one where my cousin almost cancelled my cake order as a “prank”

This happened a few weeks ago, but it didn’t occur to me that it would qualify as “wedding drama” because it got resolved quickly.

That is until my mom let me in on what happened later on.

I pre-ordered my wedding cake from a local bakery a few months ago.

A requirement for any wedding.

About two weeks before the Big Day, the bakery called me up and let me know that someone tried to cancel my order.

I don’t know if its the same for every bakery, but the one I went with requires that you have to have a “safe word” on file.

That way if you cancel, the bakery can confirm it by matching the “safe word”.

Well, that’s a new one.

No safe word, no cancellation.

If that’s not clear enough, let me know.

But basically, they’ve had too many issues with disgruntled in-laws that they had to put that policy in place.

There has to be a better way to express grievances than that.

In my case, someone called the bakery to try and cancel my order on my behalf but didn’t have the safe word.

I made it clear that I never approved this and everything got resolved in one call.

Cut to my wedding day when my mom said that she was happy to see the cake I ordered after what happened.

That must have been a shock.

That was when I found out my 20-something deadbeat of a cousin almost got my cake order cancelled by pretending to be me!

My aunt, his mom, found out because she had noticed that a lot of calls on her phone bill were being made out to local florists, wedding dress stores and even bakeries.

Apparently, it took a while but he fessed up.

This cousin sounds like a bizarre figure.

That was when my cousin admitted that he called around to cancel anything I might have ordered as a prank.

So yeah, I almost didn’t have a wedding cake because of the actions of my cousin.

Which by the way, jokes on you Ryan because I DIY-ed most of my wedding.

People have way too much time on their hands. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in on this one.

Most of the comments were immediately invested.



Others felt revenge was in order.



One person made a strong point.



Though another was skeptical.



But someone ultimately suggested the perfect solution.



He didn’t want her to have her cake OR eat it too.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t ready to call a cousin her sibling even though her parents raised him that way.