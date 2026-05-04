“She Actually Got In”: The Moment a Woman Realized Her Sister Had Tricked Her Into a Medical Career

Going to school to be a doctor is the dream of many people, but it is very hard and sometimes life gets in the way.

What would you do if your sister wanted to go to med school, but she was told that she needed to help with the family business instead?

That is what happened to the sister of the girl in this story, so this girl tricked her sister into studying for the MCAT exam, which she passed and is now going to be a doctor.

AITA for manipulating my sister into med school My sister is gifted and an amazing person. Throughout her life she has said she wants to be a doctor. She graduated from a prestigious college with a 4.00 GPA.

She has several great opportunities.

However, my parents have always told her that they want help with their company and they put her to help them out. After graduating, their request increased to the point that she gave up studying for the MCAT to help them out.

Honestly, this is pretty nice of her.

After a year, I saw that she was going nowhere. So, I decided to help her out by telling her that I wanted to be a doctor and would like her to help me study for the MCAT. My sister of course being the sweetheart that she is decided to help me study. I started telling her how nervous I was and how I wish she could take it with me.

This young lady should be an actress.

She told me she couldn’t because she needed to help my parents first. So I started fake crying and acting depressed. She took pity on me and decided to take the exam with me. Moving forward we both took the test. She got an amazing score 525. She was super thrilled and that day she told the whole family that she would apply to med school for this upcoming cycle.

Her plan worked perfectly.

My dad questioned why she had taken the exam and she mention how I had inspired her and that she and I could apply to the same med schools to go together. Now my parents asked since when I wanted to be a doctor and the truth was revealed.

It is crazy that the parents are upset that their daughter is going to be a doctor.

My parents lost it saying I am ungrateful and that she needed to help out because they put her and me through college. Which is not true because she got a full ride, they paid for me though. My sister also said I had manipulated her and she got mad. My parents won’t talk to me and my other family members agree.

Hopefully they get over it.

My sister did an up applying to med school. AITA?

Manipulating people is generally wrong, but this time she had very positive intentions and it worked out well, so it is hard to say she was out of line.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This commenter says they could make a movie out of this.

She really didn’t force her.

It could be on a TV show.

Hopefully the parents can forgive her.

This commenter says it was shifty, but it worked out well.

It was a little immoral, but for the right reasons and it all worked out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t sure she wants a sibling relationship with a newly-discovered sister.