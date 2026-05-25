She Changed Her Order Because of a Milk Allergy, Then Asked for Buttermilk Pancakes Instead

I thought I’d seen the most stupid behavior on YouTube bodycam videos earlier today, but this story blows those out of the water.

This person has a food allergy and also has faulty logic. Bad combo. Check out her absurd restaurant order.

Do people even listen to what comes out of their mouths? A guest walks into brunch and orders our smoked salmon plate. The only dairy in this particular dish is a ramekin of cream cheese that is served on the side.

I can’t imagine doing what this customer did next.

A couple minutes later I’m in the kitchen getting coffee for another table. I turn around and smoked salmon lady has followed me to the kitchen. When I turn around and see her, I ask “Is there something you need?” She says, “I forgot I’m not eating dairy, so can I change my order to the buttermilk pancakes?”

It gets even stranger. I hope she brought an EpiPen!

Confused at what I just heard, I ask “The buttermilk pancakes? There is dairy in the pancakes…” “Well as long as it’s not a lot it’s ok.” Lady….. it’s like the main ingredient. It’s in the name. BUTTERMILK pancakes. Do people really listen to the stupidity that comes out of their face holes??? I can’t.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Here is what people are saying.

It’s so childish. I think a lot of it is a language issue.

I don’t like smoked salmon, to be honest.

You need to admit defeat in this case. I love potatoes. Give them to me.

I cannot with these questions.

I’m starting to think this customer was trolling for shock value. She asks for salmon, but cancels by barging into the kitchen. Then she asks for buttermilk pancakes because she is allergic to milk.

Make it make sense!