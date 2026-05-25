May 24, 2026 at 9:21 pm

She Changed Her Order Because of a Milk Allergy, Then Asked for Buttermilk Pancakes Instead

by Ashley Ashbee

A large stack of huge pancakes

Pexels/Reddit

I thought I’d seen the most stupid behavior on YouTube bodycam videos earlier today, but this story blows those out of the water.

This person has a food allergy and also has faulty logic. Bad combo. Check out her absurd restaurant order.

Do people even listen to what comes out of their mouths?

A guest walks into brunch and orders our smoked salmon plate. The only dairy in this particular dish is a ramekin of cream cheese that is served on the side.

I can’t imagine doing what this customer did next.

A couple minutes later I’m in the kitchen getting coffee for another table. I turn around and smoked salmon lady has followed me to the kitchen.

When I turn around and see her, I ask “Is there something you need?”

She says, “I forgot I’m not eating dairy, so can I change my order to the buttermilk pancakes?”

It gets even stranger. I hope she brought an EpiPen!

Confused at what I just heard, I ask “The buttermilk pancakes? There is dairy in the pancakes…”

“Well as long as it’s not a lot it’s ok.”

Lady….. it’s like the main ingredient. It’s in the name. BUTTERMILK pancakes.

Do people really listen to the stupidity that comes out of their face holes??? I can’t.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Here is what people are saying.

It’s so childish. I think a lot of it is a language issue.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 3.57.24 AM She Changed Her Order Because of a Milk Allergy, Then Asked for Buttermilk Pancakes Instead

I don’t like smoked salmon, to be honest.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 3.57.45 AM She Changed Her Order Because of a Milk Allergy, Then Asked for Buttermilk Pancakes Instead

You need to admit defeat in this case. I love potatoes. Give them to me.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 3.58.44 AM She Changed Her Order Because of a Milk Allergy, Then Asked for Buttermilk Pancakes Instead

I cannot with these questions.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 3.59.18 AM She Changed Her Order Because of a Milk Allergy, Then Asked for Buttermilk Pancakes Instead

I’m starting to think this customer was trolling for shock value. She asks for salmon, but cancels by barging into the kitchen. Then she asks for buttermilk pancakes because she is allergic to milk.

Make it make sense!

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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