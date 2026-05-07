She Locked Her Door to Focus on the SAT, but Keeping Her Sister Out Led to Unexpected Backlash

Balancing family responsibilities and personal goals can be difficult.

In this story, a teenage girl needed some quiet time to study for her SATs, but her sister kept interrupting her.

Despite asking her mom for help, she was still expected to handle the situation on her own.

So she took matters into her own hands, which caused tension at home.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for locking my door so my sister can’t get in? I (17F) live with my mom and my sister with autism (8F). She is an angel most of the time. I usually love spending time with her. She has a habit of coming into my room at any time of the day. She comes in to talk about her interests and what she learned. I love hearing her talk.

This teenage girl was preparing for her SATs.

That said, for the past few weeks, I have been preparing for my SATs. I have been focusing for a few hours every day. I asked my mom to keep my sister away from my room during that time. I wanted to be able to focus.

Her mom couldn’t tolerate her little sister.

Apparently, keeping her company for a few hours is too overwhelming for her. She tells my sister to go talk to me when I am supposed to be studying. I asked my mom multiple times to just bear with her. She says my sister is too much and that she gets a headache when she hears her talk for so long.

Now, she decided to lock her door to keep her sister from disturbing her.

So I started locking my door. I did this to keep my sister from coming in. It has been working really well, but my mom is mad at me now. She says I am being inconsiderate of her health and that I am neglecting my sister. I do not think I am in the wrong at all. Am I the jerk for locking my door so my sister cannot bother me while I study?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

It’s not your responsibility, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are calling out the mother.

Sometimes, the only way to pass your test is to lock the door and keep the distractions away.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t sure she wants a sibling relationship with a newly-discovered picture.