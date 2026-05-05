“She Made Us Look Like Villains”: The Bracing Moment a Family Discovered Their Own Daughter Was Using Them for ‘Content’

Some people seem to thrive on drama and conflict, especially within a family.

What would you do if that was how your sister was, and she actually started making up lies about your family on social media to get sympathy and make herself look good?

That is what happened to the family in this story, so when the younger sister found out about it, she told her parents and they made her delete her social media accounts.

AITA For telling my parents about what she’s been saying about them online, which got them to make her delete her social media account? I’m (18f) going to name my sister Evy (23f). Evy isn’t really a nice or pleasant person.

Some people are difficult to get along with.

She never wants to spend time with family and she really isn’t appreciative of when we do nice things for her. Evy takes us for granted. When my parents have Evy come to anything, she complains and makes things very unpleasant for everyone else.

She is just never happy.

But then when my parents respect her wishes and let her stay home (which is most of the time), then Evy tells others how she was “abandoned” at home and that she’s the “black sheep” of the family. I recently created an account on a social media app and Evy’s account was recommended to me since her phone number’s obviously in my list of contacts already.

Why would she post this type of thing?

Important to note: Evy’s account was her real name and face, so anyone who saw the account would immediately know who she is (and therefore who me and my parents are.) I looked at Evy’s account and saw that Evy had been posting lies about me (using my real name, by the way) and our parents.

She is just lying for attention.

Evy basically wrote that we have narcissist parents, I’m the golden child, and she’s the black sheep/scapegoat. Her “evidence” for this was stories where she deliberately left out context to make my parents look bad and herself like a victim. One example was her saying how I got to have twice as many extracurriculars as her, and got to go to extracurricular activities three times a week while she only got to go to one twice a month.

These are important details that the sister is leaving out.

I got two special lessons, one of them being speech therapy, which was a need and not an extracurricular, and my one actual extracurricular was art that cost $12 a lesson. Her extracurricular was horseback riding that cost over $100 a lesson. The money our parents spent on my art lessons every month wasn’t even half the cost of Evy’s horseback riding lessons.

Telling the parents is likely the right move.

Another example was her saying how our parents didn’t show up to this specific event for her and that they never support her passions. Evy told our parents she would have to do something embarrassing at that event and specifically asked that they didn’t come. I know I could have tried to talk to Evy about this or kept the information to myself. But I was angry. So instead I told our parents and showed them what Evy had been posting.

She doesn’t like being called out for her lies.

Evy and my parents got in a big fight where they basically called Evy out for skewing the truth online to get clout at our expense. They gave her an ultimatum of either posting a public apology, deleting her account, or moving out. Evy deleted her account. I vented about everything that happened to my friend Mia. Mia said she knew Evy was skewing the truth, but that I screwed up by telling our parents because I basically gave my sister no opportunity to explain her side or change on her own.

Nah, she did the right thing.

Mia usually gives good advice/views into situations, so I’m worried that she’s right and I was in the wrong for telling our parents. AITA?

I don’t think so, it seems like she did the right thing to me. Her sister just likes lying and drama, and hopefully her parents can break her of this habit.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This person says she is acting very immature.

Her parents deserved to know the truth.

She needs to face the truth according to this commenter.

She should have respected their privacy.

She is an adult and needs to start acting like it.

She doesn’t like the consequences of her actions.

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