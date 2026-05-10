She Wanted to Join Her Husband’s Trip With His Brother, So Not Being Invited Left Her Upset

Relationships with in-laws are always a bit tricky.

This woman shares how she wanted to go on a trip with her husband and his brother but she wasn’t invited.

Check out the full story.

AITA for feeling weird that my brother-in-law keeps inviting my husband on trips but never includes me? Let me start with some background about my brother-in-law. He’s around 40 and lives a pretty solitary life. He’s gay (not the issue), but in all the years I’ve known him he’s only had one boyfriend. He’s very focused on money and talks a lot about all the things he could do with it, but he rarely actually spends it.

This is where it gets annoying…

Personality-wise he can be a lot. He likes bringing up controversial topics and doesn’t really know how to read the room. He’s very conservative, highly opinionated, and can come across as arrogant or inappropriate at times. He’s brash and not the most empathetic person, which I think is part of why he doesn’t have many friends. That said, he is extremely hardworking, careful with money, and very loyal to his family. Because of that, my husband is honestly one of his only friends. At the beginning of last year he planned a “bro’s trip” and invited my husband to Cedar Point. I had no issue with that at all. I actually thought it was nice they could spend time together and figured I could do a girls trip or something.

UH OH…

Later in the year they planned a trip to Boston to visit a family member who wasn’t doing well health-wise. They thought it might be the last time they would get to see them. My husband asked if I could come because I had never met that side of the family and had also never been to Boston. My brother-in-law said it should be a “cousins trip,” meaning just him and my husband. I thought that was a little odd given the situation, but I didn’t push it. For what it’s worth, I’ve tried to include him in things so he doesn’t feel left out. One of my close friends had a destination wedding abroad, and he knew them too.

She was sad about not being invited…

I even checked with the bride and groom first and invited him along so he wouldn’t feel excluded. Also, I’m not expecting free trips. I would happily pay my own way. I’m just never invited. Yesterday I found out he has a work trip to the Dominican Republic and invited my husband. Again, I’m not invited. My husband told me he wouldn’t go if I didn’t want him to, but it’s a free trip and it’s his brother, who honestly doesn’t really have anyone else besides their parents.

That’s INSANE!

What bothered me most was that my brother-in-law called my husband, asked if I was around (he was on speaker), and then said he was “sorry I couldn’t come.” At this point it feels intentional that he wants trips with my husband but not me. So now I’m wondering if I’m overthinking it.

YIKES! That sounds problematic!

Why wouldn’t she just let them go on those trips?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

Exactly! This user thinks these boys should have their space.

This user knows this woman needs to stay out of it.

This user believes this wife should let the brothers be.

This user knows it is good to not interfere.

This user blames this woman for the issue here.

Somebody needs to learn to give people some space!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a guy who is tired of paying for group outings up front because he never seems to get paid back.