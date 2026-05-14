“She Wanted to Play by the Book”: My Nosy Neighbor Complained About My Trash, So I Audited Her Entire Apartment

Imagine living in an apartment next to a neighbor who breaks multiple rules in your lease. What would you do if that neighbor complained about the one time you broke a rule in the lease? Would you apologize and move on or get payback by reporting the neighbor every time she breaks a rule?

In this story, one renter is in this situation, and they choose the second option. Let’s see how the story plays out.

Read my lease, you say? Anyway, this grudge has been simmering for almost a year now and has only just come to fruition. It began with my nextdoor neighbor leaving me a passive aggressive note for having trash outside my door while I was cleaning my apartment. Two important points here: I was deep cleaning because the landlord sent a note saying the adjoining apartment (my neighbor’s) had roaches. I needed to clean so the exterminator could see if my apartment was infested as well. The trash was by my door for 30 minutes at most. I was trying to save a trip to the dumpster and doing a final sweep of the apartment before heading down.

OP was done avoiding confrontation.

Now, prior to this incident, this neighbor had already ticked me off by constantly blaring their loud music to the point where my apartment walls vibrated. Fortunately for them, I prefer to avoid confrontation so I never called them out on it. After the passive aggressive note calling me a pig though, all bets were off. She wrote that I should “read my lease” since I left my “nasty trash” everywhere. Ok witch, it’s on.

OP started filing complaints about the neighbor.

I read my lease very carefully. Every time they played their music loud, I filed a noise complaint. When I got a whiff of pot coming from their apartment, I filed another complaint. The lease says tenants must comply with the state’s drug laws or risk eviction so, hey, another win for me.

The dog was an even bigger problem.

Finally, they brought a dog into the apartment despite the no pet policy’s exception only being for service animals. This was obviously not a service dog since it howled day and night betraying no semblance of training. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who complained after that final stunt since my landlord said the noisy dog problem was being taken care of through litigation and my next door neighbor’s lease would not be renewed. Guess she should have read it. 🙂

The neighbor was stupid to complain when she was clearly the one breaking the rules.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person learned that things aren’t alway what they seem.

Another person calls the neighbor an idiot.

Here’s a similar thought.

This is a good point.

The neighbor really shouldn’t have complained.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.