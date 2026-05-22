Sibling Ends Up Managing Three Rental Properties, Then Questions How Far the Favors Should Go

Owing someone a favor and owing someone an unpaid property management career are two very different things — and the line between them can sneak up on you.

A man whose sibling relocated out of state for a relationship found himself on the receiving end of a growing list of rental property requests.

Early morning cleaners, winter storm check-ins, tenant key handoffs, blind installations — all unpaid, all adding up, and all pointing toward a dynamic that was not going to slow down anytime soon.

His brother had helped him with a down payment once, and that generosity had quietly become the reason he could not say no.

He came to the internet feeling sick to his stomach and wondering where gratitude ends, and exploitation begins.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for being annoyed with my sibling’s “favors” for his rental properties which feel more like a job Bro owns 3 rental properties. Unexpectedly, he moved to another state for a serious relationship and comes home only when he needs to travel for work, which is once every few months. I live about 20+ minutes one-way from all his properties.

So one day, his brother came to him with a request, but this was a pretty one-sided favor.

As a result, he asks me to do favors for them. He’s only paid me once — and that was after I made a sarcastic “you’re welcome” comment when he didn’t even say thank you for spending my whole afternoon helping out. Lately I’ve felt overwhelmed.

He’s starting to feel like his sibling is asking for way too much.

I’ve been asked to drop in on the apartment to check on it during a winter storm, let in cleaners, wait for them to finish, and lock up after them at 7 AM on my day off, set up some new blinds, and give the keys to the tenant when it’s time for them to move in. I know once the tenant moves in at the end of the month it will probably calm down. But once a tenant ends their lease, this will probably start all over again — because he still has 2 other properties.

He feels conflicted about the whole thing, and his brother has done nice things in the past.

He’s my brother. We’re not best-friend close, but we’re close enough to help each other and work together to take care of our elderly parents. He gave me $10,000 for a down payment and helped me secure double grants for my first condo. I appreciated it and feel like I owe him.

But that doesn’t stop the resentment from building up inside him.

But at the same time, it feels so unfair. I’ve recently suggested getting a lockbox, which saved me a trip here and there, but there are certain situations where he still wants me to go in person. I just feel sick to my stomach. He’s not the easiest person to talk to — he’s very stubborn and all he sees is money. So when I suggested selling his place, he got upset. AITA?

It’s hard to say no sometimes — especially to family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

What did Reddit think of this dilemma?

His brother is basically asking him to perform a full-time job for free.

On the other hand, maybe he does owe his brother.

It’s time to sit down and have an honest conversation about payment.

The resentment appears to stem from a lack of communication.

The $10,000 down payment was a genuine act of generosity, and it clearly meant a lot, but at some point, he needs to draw the line with his sibling somewhere.

Ultimately, gratitude is real, but it does not come with unlimited labor attached — nor should it.

The best place to start here is with an honest conversation.